Iowa State

Reynolds, DeJear will meet Monday for only gubernatorial debate

By David Pitt, Associated Press
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear will face off in a debate Monday night in the only such meeting scheduled to be held before Election Day.

DeJear sought three debates but Reynolds agreed to one. It will be televised live on Iowa PBS.

The candidates will meet for the debate a day after a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Reynolds holds a double-digit lead as the Republican seeks a second full term in office.

Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized in Cedar Rapids Sunday night

Reynolds was favored by 52% of voters while 35% of voters supported DeJear. Libertarian Rick Stewart had 4% support. The poll surveyed 804 Iowa adults earlier this month. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Reynolds, 63, became governor in 2017 when former Gov. Terry Branstad became Donald Trump’s ambassador to China. She narrowly beat Democrat Fred Hubbell by just under 3 percentage points in 2018.

DeJear, 36, is a small business owner and political organizer who ran for secretary of state in 2018, becoming the first Black Iowan to be nominated for a statewide race. She lost to incumbent Paul Pate, a Republican.

Reynolds is running on her record of cutting taxes and managing state finances, building up a billion-dollar surplus in state funds.

DeJear has been critical of the Republican controlled-government, saying Reynolds and GOP lawmakers are underfunding programs, including public schools and mental health services.

Reynolds supports the elimination of most abortion rights while DeJear favors legislative action to make the right to abortion law in Iowa.

Iowans can begin early voting Wednesday for the Nov. 8 election.

This story has been corrected to show the poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

