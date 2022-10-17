ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Studs and duds from Eagles 26-17 win over the Cowboys in Week 6

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles maintained a stranglehold on the NFC East with a hard-fought 26-17 win over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

A.J. Brown led Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown in a highly intense contest against Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

DeVonta Smith had five catches for 44 yards, while Dallas Goedert held two catches for 22 yards on five targets.

The Eagles’ top-ranked offensive line held Micah Parsons without a sack and will now enter the bye week undefeated.

Here are the studs and duds from Sunday night’s win.

Stud -- Darius Slay & James Bradberry

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The duo allowed three catches on 12 targets for 31 yards, with one interception and four forced incompletions.

Dud -- Jack Driscoll

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Driscoll’s versatility makes him a priority on the Eagles’ offensive line depth chart, but he struggled terribly against Micah Parsons.

Driscoll had a 38.6 pass-blocking grade, and Parson’s three pressures on the night came after Johnson left the lineup.

Stud -- C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner-Johnson had another poor tackling effort, but he showed guts after suffering a hand injury and returning to the game to log another interception.

Stud -- T.J. Edwards

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Edwards struggled with missed tackles over the past few weeks, but he rebounded nicely against the Cowboys.

Edwards logged a team-high 14 tackles and had one pass defended.

Dud -- Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There is a pecking order for targets on the Eagles roster, and on Sunday, Jack Stoll outgained Watkins, who had one catch for zero yards.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

You play to win the game, and Hurts has won 9 straight contests.

Hurts took what the defense gave him, going 15-for-25 passing for 155 yards with two passing touchdowns, no turnovers, and a 104.6 passer rating.

Stud -- Kyzir White

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The athletic linebacker has upgraded the Eagles’ WILL linebacker spot, and he played a considerable role in coverage against CeeDee Lamb while logging eight tackles and one pass defended.

Stud - Jonathan Gannon

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator had a plan and then implemented a scheme in which Cooper Rush was forced to throw the ball 38 times.

Rush completed just 18 passes for one touchdown and three interceptions.

