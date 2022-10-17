ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway Starts Major Energy Corridor Project

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Midway has launched its redevelopment of a 70-acre corporate campus in the Energy Corridor, which will transform the site into a mixed-use development – called Watermark District at Woodcreek – offering a new hotel, high-end retail, office space, and midrise residential to West Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress

Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
CYPRESS, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands

The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet now open in Friendswood

Ollie's Bargain Outlet held its grand opening in Friendswood on Sept. 7. (Courtesy Unsplash) Ollie's Bargain Outlet, a national retailer, held its grand opening on Sept. 7 for its new location at 18182 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood, the previous location of Babies ‘R’ Us. The retail store touts itself for selling closeout merchandise and excess inventory, including various brands that range from housewares, sporting goods, flooring products and even food items. 717-657-2300. www.ollies.us/home.html.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Eater

This Houston Bakery’s Cookies Are ‘Thick AF’

Being in the cookie business isn’t always sweet, according to Van Teamer, the owner of Heights bakery Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. The Heights shop, which initially launched as a pop-up around two years ago, has been slinging small batches of cookies from North Shepherd since late July and has earned a reputation for dense palm-sized, cleverly-named treats that are gooey in the middle and shareable, because as Teamer puts it, “What’s the point of eating alone?”
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston man has given away over $1 billion

Recently Forbes released its list of the richest 400 Americans. While it is interesting to look at the rich list, they also release a far more insightful report- highlighting the charity of these billionaires. They assigned each billionaire a philanthropy score, ranging from 1 to 5, based on how much of their wealth they have given away, with five being the highest score.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says

In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Surf Lagoon Rolling Into Texas City

From the fall of 2024, Houston will be home to a new surf destination which is now in the works as part of Generation Park. Generation Park is a lifestyle and business destination in Houston and one of the fastest-growing residential and economic centers in the city. It features restaurants, retailers, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Houston redistricting shifts some area council districts

Houston’s city council is moving forward with a plan for new council districts after several last-minute changes with a bearing on the local neighborhoods. The city council last week approved an ordinance signing off on new council districts that included keeping Fourth Ward and Freedmen’s Town in District C, while shifting parts of Garden Oaks west of Shepherd Drive into District H.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Maple Street Biscuit Company coming to Katy this fall

Maple Street Biscuit Company bakes biscuits daily to build sandwiches, such as The Squawking Goat, made with fried chicken, goat cheese and pepper jelly. (Courtesy Maple Street Biscuit Company) Maple Street Biscuit Company is bringing comfort food with a modern twist to Katy this fall. The restaurant is set to...
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

We Are One food giveaway: driving out food insecurity

Even before the pandemic hit, the greater Houston area was home to far too many families dealing with a serious lack of food on a daily basis. According to a 2020 survey by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), 13.9% of the Houston/Harris County population reported being food insecure (lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food). And children suffered most, as nearly one in four youth under the age of 18 in Houston/Harris County were food insecure.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Five Houston restaurants you should give a taste

HOUSTON — The Houston Chronicle recently released their list of Houston's Top 100 Restaurants. A group effort put together by the paper's entire food team, the list highlights the very best restaurants that Houston has to offer. Bao Ong, a Restaurant Columnist with the Houston Chronicle, joined Great Day...
