Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
realtynewsreport.com
Midway Starts Major Energy Corridor Project
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Midway has launched its redevelopment of a 70-acre corporate campus in the Energy Corridor, which will transform the site into a mixed-use development – called Watermark District at Woodcreek – offering a new hotel, high-end retail, office space, and midrise residential to West Houston.
fox26houston.com
Apartment rents in Texas increasing year by year, but by how much? New study explains
HOUSTON - Things are getting expensive all around, if you haven't already noticed, and a new study showed apartments in Texas have actually been increasing year by year. Research conducted by Rent.com showed monthly average prices for 3-bedroom apartments across Texas have grown, but some major cities are faring better than others.
Houston company announces purchase of ExxonMobil refinery in Lockwood
A Houston-based company announced Thursday it has purchased the ExxonMobil refinery in Lockwood for $310 million.
fox26houston.com
Taxpayers may get bigger refunds for 2023 to help keep up with inflation
HOUSTON - Many taxpayers can expect a bigger tax refund on their 2023 taxes. To help you keep up with soaring inflation, the IRS is making bigger changes than usual that could save you big money on your 2023 taxes, which is the tax return you'll file in 2024. The...
New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress
Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands
The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
Discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet now open in Friendswood
Ollie's Bargain Outlet held its grand opening in Friendswood on Sept. 7. (Courtesy Unsplash) Ollie's Bargain Outlet, a national retailer, held its grand opening on Sept. 7 for its new location at 18182 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood, the previous location of Babies ‘R’ Us. The retail store touts itself for selling closeout merchandise and excess inventory, including various brands that range from housewares, sporting goods, flooring products and even food items. 717-657-2300. www.ollies.us/home.html.
Eater
This Houston Bakery’s Cookies Are ‘Thick AF’
Being in the cookie business isn’t always sweet, according to Van Teamer, the owner of Heights bakery Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. The Heights shop, which initially launched as a pop-up around two years ago, has been slinging small batches of cookies from North Shepherd since late July and has earned a reputation for dense palm-sized, cleverly-named treats that are gooey in the middle and shareable, because as Teamer puts it, “What’s the point of eating alone?”
This Houston man has given away over $1 billion
Recently Forbes released its list of the richest 400 Americans. While it is interesting to look at the rich list, they also release a far more insightful report- highlighting the charity of these billionaires. They assigned each billionaire a philanthropy score, ranging from 1 to 5, based on how much of their wealth they have given away, with five being the highest score.
Click2Houston.com
Local spotlight: Meet the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
MySanAntonio
Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says
In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
Learn about Katy's featured neighborhood, market data for September
A house located at Green Leaf Lane. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek subdivision combines country and small-town vibes through a variety of indoor and outdoor activities along with views of Huggins Lake. Median home value: $587,025. Homes on the market*: 33. Homes under contract*: 9.
dallasexpress.com
Surf Lagoon Rolling Into Texas City
From the fall of 2024, Houston will be home to a new surf destination which is now in the works as part of Generation Park. Generation Park is a lifestyle and business destination in Houston and one of the fastest-growing residential and economic centers in the city. It features restaurants, retailers, and more.
theleadernews.com
Houston redistricting shifts some area council districts
Houston’s city council is moving forward with a plan for new council districts after several last-minute changes with a bearing on the local neighborhoods. The city council last week approved an ordinance signing off on new council districts that included keeping Fourth Ward and Freedmen’s Town in District C, while shifting parts of Garden Oaks west of Shepherd Drive into District H.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken.
Maple Street Biscuit Company coming to Katy this fall
Maple Street Biscuit Company bakes biscuits daily to build sandwiches, such as The Squawking Goat, made with fried chicken, goat cheese and pepper jelly. (Courtesy Maple Street Biscuit Company) Maple Street Biscuit Company is bringing comfort food with a modern twist to Katy this fall. The restaurant is set to...
defendernetwork.com
We Are One food giveaway: driving out food insecurity
Even before the pandemic hit, the greater Houston area was home to far too many families dealing with a serious lack of food on a daily basis. According to a 2020 survey by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), 13.9% of the Houston/Harris County population reported being food insecure (lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food). And children suffered most, as nearly one in four youth under the age of 18 in Houston/Harris County were food insecure.
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
KHOU
Five Houston restaurants you should give a taste
HOUSTON — The Houston Chronicle recently released their list of Houston's Top 100 Restaurants. A group effort put together by the paper's entire food team, the list highlights the very best restaurants that Houston has to offer. Bao Ong, a Restaurant Columnist with the Houston Chronicle, joined Great Day...
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
