Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss Steps Down As UK PM After Chaotic Tenure, Becomes Shortest-Serving UK Leader
Liz Truss is out as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after just six weeks in office. Truss announced her resignation this morning during a nationally televised address, saying she had informed the King of her move. “I recognize given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” Truss said as she resigned. A Conservative party leadership race will take place in the coming week to find Truss’s replacement. Her successor will be the UK’s third prime minister this year. Truss and her beleaguered government have faced severe pressure from...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Liz Truss resigns as Britain's Prime Minister after disastrous six-week tenure
Liz Truss will become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, after announcing her intention to resign just six weeks into a disastrous term that pitched Britain deep into political and economic turmoil.
The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation
For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
Liz Truss Already Looks Like a Dead Prime Minister Walking
Britain’s version of a parliamentary democracy, at present, looks risible. In Liz Truss, it has produced the most inane prime minister in its history.In just seven weeks the prime minister has lost all credibility. She staked her future—and the country’s—on an economic plan so ill-conceived that it was virtually dead on arrival. She mindlessly repeated a mantra that she would “deliver,” but is left with nothing to deliver. Most members of her Tory party believe she has doomed them to an election wipe-out. And in a damning editorial, The Economist said she had the shelf life of a head of...
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Structure would protect areas identified as posing potential risk of large-scale migration from Russia
What to Know About Jeremy Hunt—Now Britain's Most Powerful Politician
The U.K.'s new finance minister scrapped almost all of Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax plans, as her premiership looks increasingly shaky.
Liz Truss’s plans to move UK embassy to Jerusalem to be fought by legal group
International Centre of Justice for Palestinians says diplomatic move in Israel in breach of international obligations
Sturgeon: General election a ‘democratic imperative’ after Truss resignation
Scotland’s First Minister has said a general election is a “democratic imperative” after Liz Truss announced her resignation with another prime minister to be in place within a week.The Prime Minister announced on Thursday she would be standing down after less than two months in office, with a successor to be appointed in a week-long contest.Following the Downing Street statement from Ms Truss, Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “ordinary people” who would be hit worst by the “utter shambles” at Westminster.Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who told the BBC last week he believed the Prime Minister could win the...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
Sturgeon blasts ‘utter shambles’ at Commons vote as Blackford calls for PM to go
Nicola Sturgeon has condemned chaotic scenes in the House of Commons as an “utter shambles”, as the SNP’s Westminster leader said Liz Truss would quit if she had “an ounce of decency or any self-respect”.There were farcical scenes in Westminster as the Government appeared to perform another U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from Conservative MPs if they backed a fracking ban, after a series of Tories signalled they would not take part in the vote.The Scottish First Minister tweeted: “An utter shambles. This can’t go on. General Election now.”An utter shambles. This can’t go on. General Election...
Ian Murray: Labour to use ‘every mechanism’ to force election amid Tory ‘chaos’
Labour will use “every mechanism” at its disposal to topple the Conservative government, shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray has said.The Edinburgh South MP said the Tory party was in “complete shambles” amid growing pressure on Prime Minister Liz Truss.It follows claims of Tory MPs being “manhandled” into supporting the Government during a vote on fracking in the House of Commons on Wednesday.Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted on Wednesday that the scenes were “an utter shambles” and echoed calls for an election.Speaking on BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Murray said he witnessed “a lot of jostling,...
BBC
UK's mini-budget U-turn welcomed by IMF
The UK government's U-turn on tax cuts will help tackle soaring inflation, the International Monetary Fund has said. In a statement, the IMF said the changes will help "better align fiscal and monetary policy in the fight against inflation". The statement comes after the body had openly criticised the UK...
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
Liz Truss fights for survival as even allies say she could have only days left
Prime minister to meet mutinous Tory MPs this week in effort to shore up her position after U-turns on tax
‘I’m shedding tears of rage!’ How the Tories’ ‘war on nature’ outraged everyone from the RSPB to farmers
Over several surreal days in late September, as the ill-fated Kwasi Kwarteng launched his short-lived mini-budget, the government announced a bewildering range of measures to reach its holy grail of economic growth. These appeared to be aimed squarely at trashing the environment. Ministers proposed to remove all environmental laws inherited from the EU; review (ie, weaken) post-Brexit farm subsidies that were designed to improve soils, alleviate flooding and boost biodiversity; create investment zones with minimal planning regulations; remove rules about river pollution; start fracking, and drill for more oil and gas in the North Sea.
BBC
Keir Starmer leads calls for immediate general election
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election following the resignation of the prime minister on Thursday. Sir Keir said the country "can not have another experiment at the top of the Tory party". Liz Truss resigned as prime minister after just 45 days in the...
NME
Montenegro and North Macedonia withdraw from Eurovision 2023 due to financial costs
Montenegro and North Macedonia have pulled out of Eurovision 2023 as a result of the costs of taking part in the contest. As previously reported, due to the ongoing war with Russia, this year’s winners Ukraine will not host the 2023 edition of the singing competition and it will instead be held in Liverpool next May.
BBC
Ukrainian troops under close gunfire
Fighting on the front line near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine involves not only artillery strikes, but also close quarters combat, as the BBC's Jonathan Beale finds out. Camera: Lee Durant. Producer: Firle Davies.
Comments / 0