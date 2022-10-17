Read full article on original website
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle
Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
We gave our babies names that are illegal around the world – but the US courts allow them & we think they’re cute
IN some countries, unconventional baby names are off limits, with ones that push the envelope getting outright banned by the government. But in the United States, naming kids is a bit more of a free-for-all, with parents allowed to give their little ones monikers that are illegal in countries like France, China, and Australia.
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Actress famous during the '20s and '30s will be 1st Asian American on US currency
Actress Anna May Wong, an actress who reached fame in the '20s and '30s, will be the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency
15 of the funniest photos from the 2022 Comedy Pet Photo Awards
See the funniest pets in the world.
She asked a stranger for directions on her first day of vacation. Two weeks later, they got engaged.
'You're not too old to just travel alone by yourself, in a country that you don't know, where you don't know anybody. You're never too old to find love.'
Harry and Meghan reportedly asked Netflix to "walk back" contradictions in their own upcoming series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently trying to get their own story straight. According to Page Six, Netflix and the filmmakers behind the pair's upcoming streaming documentary "were confused" by apparent "discrepancies" between what they said on camera and Harry's own words in his upcoming memoir. A source familiar...
Party Pieces breaks the States! Kate Middleton's mother launches her business in the US (complete with life-sized cardboard cut-out of her wearing double denim)
The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton has launched her party paraphernalia business in the US and used a cardboard cut-out of herself to promote the move. Party Pieces was founded by Kate Middleton's mother in 1987 when she was looking for inspiration for her daughter's fifth birthday party. She...
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
Anna May Wong will become the first Asian American to be on U.S. currency
Dubbed Hollywood's first Asian American movie star, Wong championed the need for more representation and less stereotypical roles for Asian Americans on screen. She will be featured on new quarters.
The Verge
Netflix announces Profile Transfers — for when it forces you to finally pay up
Netflix announced a new feature on Monday called Profile Transfer after months of testing in a few countries around the world. The feature allows users to move their “personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings” to a new account, according to the company’s press release.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Spend $31K Per Year for Archie and Lilibet’s Education in the Future
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not leaving any stone unturned to bring up their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in the best way possible. Despite their separation from the royal family, the Sussexes are ensuring all the luxuries for their children. Their $14 million lavish house in Montecito is proof of the same. It is now revealed that the couple is searching for a grand school for their two children. Lilibet is quite young but Archie is excepted to start his school soon as he will be turning four in May next year.
In Style
Meghan Markle Made a Statement "In Solidarity With Women and Girls in Iran"
Never one to back away from supporting causes close to her heart, Meghan Markle made an appearance in Los Angeles wearing a shirt that voiced her support for the current situation in Iran. On Oct. 18, Meghan attended an event for Women@, Spotify's employee resource group for women (Spotify hosts Meghan's podcast, Archetypes). For the occasion, she wore a T-shirt that read "Women, Life, Freedom." Many saw the style move as a way for her to show solidarity for human rights violations in Iran.
suggest.com
Rejected By The Entertainment Industry, Stacy London Is Giving Menopause A Makeover As A Business Leader
Stacy London, who co-hosted the show What Not To Wear for a decade, is back at the job of wanting to make you look and feel your best. But this time, instead of with clothing, she’s doing it as CEO of the company she took over in 2019, State of Menopause. After transitioning through an extraordinarily difficult midlife period when she faced back surgery, the death of her father, and severe perimenopause symptoms, she wanted to use her platform to help midlife women not just survive, but thrive.
