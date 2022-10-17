ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
OK! Magazine

Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle

Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
The Verge

Netflix announces Profile Transfers — for when it forces you to finally pay up

Netflix announced a new feature on Monday called Profile Transfer after months of testing in a few countries around the world. The feature allows users to move their “personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings” to a new account, according to the company’s press release.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Spend $31K Per Year for Archie and Lilibet’s Education in the Future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not leaving any stone unturned to bring up their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in the best way possible. Despite their separation from the royal family, the Sussexes are ensuring all the luxuries for their children. Their $14 million lavish house in Montecito is proof of the same. It is now revealed that the couple is searching for a grand school for their two children. Lilibet is quite young but Archie is excepted to start his school soon as he will be turning four in May next year.
In Style

Meghan Markle Made a Statement "In Solidarity With Women and Girls in Iran"

Never one to back away from supporting causes close to her heart, Meghan Markle made an appearance in Los Angeles wearing a shirt that voiced her support for the current situation in Iran. On Oct. 18, Meghan attended an event for Women@, Spotify's employee resource group for women (Spotify hosts Meghan's podcast, Archetypes). For the occasion, she wore a T-shirt that read "Women, Life, Freedom." Many saw the style move as a way for her to show solidarity for human rights violations in Iran.
suggest.com

Rejected By The Entertainment Industry, Stacy London Is Giving Menopause A Makeover As A Business Leader

Stacy London, who co-hosted the show What Not To Wear for a decade, is back at the job of wanting to make you look and feel your best. But this time, instead of with clothing, she’s doing it as CEO of the company she took over in 2019, State of Menopause. After transitioning through an extraordinarily difficult midlife period when she faced back surgery, the death of her father, and severe perimenopause symptoms, she wanted to use her platform to help midlife women not just survive, but thrive.

