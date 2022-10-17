Read full article on original website
HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge
Move over Steamdeck and Nintendo Switch. The Razer Edge is here. The post HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ars Technica
$399 Razer Edge tries to make Android gaming tablets happen
After trying for years with gaming phones, the next big product category hardware manufacturers are trying to make happen is apparently "Android gaming tablets." You basically throw a Nintendo Switch into a photocopier, load Android on it, and hope users will be content picking through Android games and the growing (shrinking?) collection of cloud gaming services out there. Logitech kicked things off with the G Cloud Gaming Handheld last month, and now Razer is throwing its hat into the ring with a new Razer Edge handheld. This was teased last month and got a full unveiling over the weekend, and there are actually some interesting specs to go over.
knowtechie.com
Razer reveals its new $399 handheld cloud gaming system
Razer had its annual convention, RazerCon, over the weekend. The biggest reveal was full details about its upcoming handheld cloud gaming console, the Razer Edge. We first saw the console a few weeks ago, with a promise of more details on October 15. That promise has been fulfilled, and we know much more about the handheld console.
yankodesign.com
Turtle Beach Atom Controller’s ingenious split two-piece design takes mobile gaming on Android to new level
There is a reason why Backbone controller rides at the pinnacle of the mobile gaming industry. It is not just the ability to turn a phone into a PlayStation portable to play compatible titles. That’s because the gaming controller snaps to any Android phone or an iPhone with equal dexterity. This is one trick that most such controllers, made to turn a phone into a portable gaming mega-device imbibe.
The Verge
You can now mute your Xbox’s startup sound and control volume through the console
Microsoft has released software updates for the Xbox Series S and X and the Xbox app for iOS and Android that bring some quality-of-life improvements and small tweaks that you may notice the next time you go to play a game. If you have your console output audio via HDMI,...
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive
Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
Developer blames "potato" Xbox Series S for locking Gotham Knights at 30fps on consoles
A hot potato: We're used to seeing games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offer performance modes that up the framerates, but not Gotham Knights. The hotly anticipated Rocksteady title will have one of the restrictions we often saw on the previous-generation consoles: a 30 frames-per-second limit. According to a dev, the fault lies with the "potato" Xbox Series S.
Google Gaming Chromebooks Flex GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Tech
Priced from $399, this new breed of Chromebook offers; 120 Hz+ screen refresh rates, RGB keyboards, fast networking, and apps for GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna.
techunwrapped.com
delete objects and people with one click
Both those experienced in relation to the photo editingLike newbies, I’m sure everyone knows programs like Photoshop. This is an Adobe software solution that has been with us for many years and has not stopped improving, as is the case at hand. Basically, the program focuses on offering us...
techunwrapped.com
the best controller to play on PC and console at a ridiculous price
When it comes to getting the most out of our favorite games, there are several components that we must keep in mind. There is no doubt that one of the most important is the control we opt for, whether we are talking about our computer or a console like the Xbox.
The Verge
Straight Talk is offering a prepaid version of Verizon’s 5G home internet
Straight Talk, a subsidiary of Verizon’s Tracfone provider, is now offering a prepaid 5G home internet service that you can sign up for without having to go through a credit check. The $45 per month service uses Verizon’s 5G and 4G networks and a router, available at “nearly 2,000 Walmart stores across the country,” according to a press release, to provide home internet without having to have a company come and hook up a modem. But while the company pitches it as an affordable option, there are definitely some considerations you’ll want to take into account if you’re looking to get cellular internet as cheaply as possible.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives
Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed are noise-cancelling wireless earbuds for the PS5 and Xbox Series X
Razer has launched two pairs of gaming earbuds for console owners with Bluetooth 5.2 and eight-hour battery life.
Apple Insider
Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
getnews.info
6amGame launches its Oculus 16 FT USB 3.0VR charging cable with 5Gbps transfer speed on Kickstarter
Premier game hardware manufacturer, 6amGame has launched its Oculus 16 FT USB 3.0VR charging cable with 5Gbps transfer speed on Kickstarter. The Oculus Rift is an easy-to-use, virtual reality option with an exciting lineup of games, offering a diverse mix of gameplay experiences that make the case for VR being more than a mere fad. With the addition of its Oculus Touch controllers, the line between reality and video games has only grown blurrier, and more and more “traditional” developers have shipped games for the platform.
Xbox elite 2 controllers now available to customise in the design lab
Xbox has recently announced the Xbox elite controller series 2 is now available to customise through its design lab programme. Launched in 2019, the advanced controller for enthusiast players offers pro-level features not seen on the regular pad, not to mention it’s one of our favourites when it comes to playing PC games. The design lab service was previously only available for the standard Xbox controller, giving customers a choice of different coloured thumb sticks, buttons and triggers, and that’s just for starters.But now the service is being offered for the elite series 2, players who are serious about their...
techunwrapped.com
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
