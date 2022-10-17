ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 tricks to improve the speed of your SSD: the second interests you

The computer hard drive it has become one of the main bottlenecks of the PC. If we have a slow disk, or a poorly optimized SSD, no matter how powerful the rest of the hardware is, we will not be able to make the PC work fast and well. That is why, if we are noticing that our PC is running slower than it should, despite having an SSD or NVMe, it is still time to optimize its operation so that it can work at full capacity. And, for this, we are going to leave you 4 tricks that you must apply yes or yes on your PC.
Digital Trends

This new PC watercooler covers both your CPU and SSD

TeamGroup has just launched a new PC water cooler. That might not be that interesting, you’re probably telling yourself. But with the new Sired Duo360, there’s an interesting wrinkle: This device cools both your CPU and your M.2 SSD at the same time. It’s the first water cooler...
techunwrapped.com

The best SSD hard drive on the market, now without VAT: add 1 TB to your PC for very little

Having enough free space on our PC not only allows us to store all kinds of content at any time, but it is also necessary for our equipment to function without problems. Also, if this is an SSD, all the better, since the speed of our equipment will improve substantially compared to the classic HDD. If we put these two premises together, we find a very interesting offer with a 1 TB storage SSD for only 84.99 euros, which is a 22% discount on its usual price.
ZDNet

HP ZBook Studio G9 review: A premium mobile workstation with multiple graphics options

HP's ZBook Studio G9 is not a laptop for the generalist user. With a US starting price of around $2,500, it includes up to a 12th generation Intel Core i9 H series processor, a 4K 16-inch screen, up to 4TB of SSD storage and high-end discrete Nvidia graphics. With all this packed into a reasonably portable form factor and good battery life, is the ZBook Studio G9 the ideal companion for creative users?
techunwrapped.com

This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos

One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
TopFutureCars

As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Family Handyman

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...

