Terrifier 2 causes vomiting and fainting in theaters, what the hell is it about?
Have you ever gone to the movies and regretted it within a few minutes of entering the room? Something like this has happened to the brave who have gone to see terrier 2 in United States. What should have been just another horror movie has become a viral phenomenon due to the vomiting and fainting that are taking place in theaters. And, although many know that there is a high probability of throwing the pota in full projection, it seems that this, and no other, has become the great attraction of the film.
the next premiere with a Westworld touch arrives on Amazon
Science fiction continues to have its pull and proof of this is that there are many releases that we continue to see both in the cinema and on TV related to this theme. The latest addition to the genre is The Peripherala sci fi futuristic From creators of Westworld which opens in a few days on the Amazon content platform. This is everything you need to know (and see) about the next big series that could be on everyone’s lips. Qualities for it, of course, are not lacking.
