The same old team is ready to take to the screen for TNT’s “Inside The NBA.” But their setting may look a little different. When Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson take to the set of the Warner Bros. Discovery network’s signature sports program, they will do so in a more open space that includes bigger screens, large vertical monitors and a broader overall design that reflects some of the demands of modern production. It’s the first time in nearly four or five years that the company’s sports division has refreshed the show’s look. “The set has become the...

9 MINUTES AGO