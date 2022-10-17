Read full article on original website
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
atozsports.com
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO
On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
Rams Trade? Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in LA's Sights
Could the Rams get into the race for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey?
Cowboys Announce Medical Decision On Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys did about as well as could have been expected without starting quarterback Dak Prescott on the field for five weeks. After suffering a fractured thumb in Week 1, Prescott sat on the sidelines for Weeks 2-6. In that time, the Cowboys went 3-1 with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center.
Bad news on top of bad news: Is this the worst era in Charlotte’s pro sports history?
The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets have generated a slew of negative headlines in 2022.
2023 NFL Draft forecast: Where are Panthers positioned in first round entering Week 7?
The Carolina Panthers have just four draft picks entering the 2023 NFL Draft. However, their top choice could be a major asset in the wake of Matt Rhule’s firing.
Dallas Cowboys of today are eerily similar to the ’92 team
After winning four straight games and then suffering a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys took solace in knowing they won games with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, and have an easy schedule on the horizon. Nevertheless, losing to one of their most hated rivals in franchise history is always a hard pill to swallow.
Rams Roster: Cowboys Ex Signs, Takk McKinley & Joe Noteboom Moves
Rams shuffle roster, losing Takk McKinley and Joe Notebook but adding a former Dallas Cowboys lineman.
Cowboys News: Welcome back, Dak, where Dallas ranks in several categories
Things are in full swing for Week 7. The link dump takes readers on a trip through national and local media as quarterback Dak Prescott returns to command of the Dallas Cowboys’ starship. What awaits the running game as a result of teams now having to respect the downfield passing game again? What else will be different about how the club functions? ESPNs Todd Archer has some ideas.
Yardbarker
Panthers Hosted Five Players For Workouts/Visits
Wilson adds that the team also brought in LB Blake Lynch for a visit. Scott, 25, wound up going undrafted out of SMU back in 2020. He later signed on with the Packers and was on and off of their roster before joining the Steelers last year. Pittsburgh brought Scott...
‘Inside The NBA’ Gets New Set So Shaq, Sir Charles Can Keep Playing
The same old team is ready to take to the screen for TNT’s “Inside The NBA.” But their setting may look a little different. When Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson take to the set of the Warner Bros. Discovery network’s signature sports program, they will do so in a more open space that includes bigger screens, large vertical monitors and a broader overall design that reflects some of the demands of modern production. It’s the first time in nearly four or five years that the company’s sports division has refreshed the show’s look. “The set has become the...
