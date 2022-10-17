ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating after a male victim was shot in the face Friday morning in the area of Exeter Street. At around 9:00 am, officers responded to the scene of a shooting that had taken place to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department learned the victim had been involved in an incident with a security guard at a nearby store. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was observed stealing The post Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Three more shootings reported in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Three people were shot on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The first shooting was reported at around 3:09 am in the southern district in the area of Townsend Avenue. Police arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshots to the back and leg. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At around 8:00 am, a second shooting call was reported on North Avenue in the eastern side of the city. An unidentified male was shot in the leg one time and treated at a nearby hospital. The post Three more shootings reported in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Death of Baltimore bus driver "domestic related" police say

BALTIMORE -- Investigators believe the shooting death of a bus driver this week in an MTA lot in south Baltimore was domestic-related, police confirmed to WJZ. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot Tuesday afternoon, police said. She died in the hospital. Police did not say what Jackson's connection to her assailant might have been. Detectives are still searching for the suspect and an investigation is ongoing. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the MTA said in a statement yesterday. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found a photo and article of Jackson from 2019 when she won $50,000 with the Maryland Lottery. Jackson said she'd decided to play her lucky numbers after a trip to the mall with her daughters.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore Thursday morning, according to a release.At approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of North Avenue to investigate a shooting.Upon their arrival, they located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A possible crime scene was located in the 2000 block of Ellsworth Avenue, police say.Shooting detectives urge anyone with information on this incident to call 410-396-2433. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say

The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced. Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

1-year-old child's death in Baltimore ruled homicide

BALTIMORE -- The death of a 1-year-old baby girl in Southwest Baltimore earlier this month was ruled a homicide Tuesday, police said. The young child died on Oct. 4, but autopsy results revealed she was murdered.In the report released by the Medical Examiner's Office, Nyemia Gillard suffered from multiple signs of trauma."I was shocked," a neighbor said.Police responded to Ellicott Drive, near Ashburton Street in the Winchester neighborhood, because the baby was unresponsive.Officers worked to save the child, but she was pronounced dead."And a 1-year-old, come on now. What can a 1-year-old do to you?" a neighbor said. "The child is just starting to walk."Police have not said if anyone has been charged.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Gunshots reported inside Parkside Landing

ROCKVILLE, MD – The Rockville City Police Department responded to a call for gunshots inside the Parkside Landing apartment complex on Monroe Street. The department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is now asking the public for assistance and possible home security video footage to help them identify a suspect in the case.  Any members of the community are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 240-314-8938. The post Gunshots reported inside Parkside Landing appeared first on Shore News Network.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Shooter Gets Two Life Sentences For Role In Grisly Double Murder In Baltimore

A Maryland man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for his role in the murder of two people in cold blood in November 2019. Malik Brooks has been sentenced to two consecutive Life sentences plus 205 years in prison for his role in the murders of Ayranna James, 22, and Courtney Richardson, 21, in November of 2019 on the 1900 block of McHenry Street in West Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at gas station in District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in District Heights on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to the BP at the corner of Chavez Lane and Walters Lane around 2 p.m. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. “We’ve seen […]
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
