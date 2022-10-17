Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating after a male victim was shot in the face Friday morning in the area of Exeter Street. At around 9:00 am, officers responded to the scene of a shooting that had taken place to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department learned the victim had been involved in an incident with a security guard at a nearby store. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was observed stealing The post Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three more shootings reported in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Three people were shot on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The first shooting was reported at around 3:09 am in the southern district in the area of Townsend Avenue. Police arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshots to the back and leg. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At around 8:00 am, a second shooting call was reported on North Avenue in the eastern side of the city. An unidentified male was shot in the leg one time and treated at a nearby hospital. The post Three more shootings reported in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
One Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds During New Baltimore Shooting, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Baltimore are investigating the latest shooting to plague the city, officials announced on Thursday night. Detectives remained at the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 following a reported shooting at the intersection of Market Place and Shipping Place, according to investigators. The preliminary investigation determined...
Death of Baltimore bus driver "domestic related" police say
BALTIMORE -- Investigators believe the shooting death of a bus driver this week in an MTA lot in south Baltimore was domestic-related, police confirmed to WJZ. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot Tuesday afternoon, police said. She died in the hospital. Police did not say what Jackson's connection to her assailant might have been. Detectives are still searching for the suspect and an investigation is ongoing. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the MTA said in a statement yesterday. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found a photo and article of Jackson from 2019 when she won $50,000 with the Maryland Lottery. Jackson said she'd decided to play her lucky numbers after a trip to the mall with her daughters.
Baltimore Police Investigate Shooting That Left At Least One Man Dead
One man is dead after being found suffering from gunshot wounds after an apparent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road after receiving reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once...
Baltimore Man Sentenced To Max Prison Term For Shooting Victim Seven Times In Broad Daylight
A Maryland man received the maximum possible sentence for his role in a brazen midday shooting in. Baltimore in May 2021, the state's attorney announced. Andre Preston was sentenced to 75 years in prison with the first 10 to be served without the possibility of parole for the fatal shooting of Gary Wilson in the Rosemont neighborhood last year.
$4,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspect In Baltimore Double Shooting
Police are offering a $4,000 reward to help identify a suspect believed to be connected to double shooting that occurred earlier this month in Baltimore, authorities say. Two men were allegedly shot by the suspect in the 800 block of Harford Court around 9:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, according to Baltimore police.
Police investigate an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore Thursday morning, according to a release.At approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of North Avenue to investigate a shooting.Upon their arrival, they located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A possible crime scene was located in the 2000 block of Ellsworth Avenue, police say.Shooting detectives urge anyone with information on this incident to call 410-396-2433. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Store security guard shoots syringe-wielding theft suspect in face in Harbor East
A security officer shot a syringe-wielding theft suspect in the face Friday morning at a store in Harbor East, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 9:09 a.m. to the CVS store in the 600 block of Exeter Street for a shooting call. A preliminary investigation indicates a...
Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say
The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced. Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.
1-year-old child's death in Baltimore ruled homicide
BALTIMORE -- The death of a 1-year-old baby girl in Southwest Baltimore earlier this month was ruled a homicide Tuesday, police said. The young child died on Oct. 4, but autopsy results revealed she was murdered.In the report released by the Medical Examiner's Office, Nyemia Gillard suffered from multiple signs of trauma."I was shocked," a neighbor said.Police responded to Ellicott Drive, near Ashburton Street in the Winchester neighborhood, because the baby was unresponsive.Officers worked to save the child, but she was pronounced dead."And a 1-year-old, come on now. What can a 1-year-old do to you?" a neighbor said. "The child is just starting to walk."Police have not said if anyone has been charged.
Suspect Drives Through Yard, Crashes In Attempt To Flee From Officers In Brooklyn, Police Say
Two suspects were taken into custody during an early morning bust after they took extreme measures in an attempt to flee from police in a stolen vehicle in Maryland, according to police. Bel Air resident Steven Dawson, 20, and 18-year-old Wesley Oxendine, Jr., of Middle River, were both arrested after...
Baltimore man receives maximum penalty of 75 years for fatal Rosemont shooting
Andre Preston has been sentenced to the maximum penalty of 75 years in prison for the murder of Gary Wilson in May 2021.
Gunshots reported inside Parkside Landing
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Rockville City Police Department responded to a call for gunshots inside the Parkside Landing apartment complex on Monroe Street. The department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is now asking the public for assistance and possible home security video footage to help them identify a suspect in the case. Any members of the community are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 240-314-8938. The post Gunshots reported inside Parkside Landing appeared first on Shore News Network.
55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Loaded Gun Confiscated From 12-Year-Old At Baltimore Middle School Is Fourth Of The Year
A loaded handgun was confiscated from a 12-year-old student on Wednesday afternoon at a Maryland middle school, according to authorities. Officials said that a loaded .25 caliber handgun was discovered by a staff member at the Booker T. Washington Middle School at around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 19 who then alerted the Baltimore City Police Department.
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: $8,000 reward offered in search for 2020 light rail stop murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released new video in connection with a brutal murder at a light rail stop two years ago and announced an $8,000 reward for finding the gunman. Detectives say they are releasing the video now at the request of the victim's family. The shooting...
Shooter Gets Two Life Sentences For Role In Grisly Double Murder In Baltimore
A Maryland man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for his role in the murder of two people in cold blood in November 2019. Malik Brooks has been sentenced to two consecutive Life sentences plus 205 years in prison for his role in the murders of Ayranna James, 22, and Courtney Richardson, 21, in November of 2019 on the 1900 block of McHenry Street in West Baltimore.
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
Man shot, killed at gas station in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in District Heights on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to the BP at the corner of Chavez Lane and Walters Lane around 2 p.m. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. “We’ve seen […]
