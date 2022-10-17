Read full article on original website
Ripple Unveils New NFT Projects Set To Benefit From $250,000,000 Web3 Creator Fund
Payments firm Ripple has revealed the second batch of creators that will get a share of its $250 million Creator Fund, which was launched to promote non-fungible token (NFT) projects on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The San Francisco-based company says that the new set of creators that will benefit from...
Looking Glass Labs Sets Launch Date for Alpha Release of Pocket Dimension Metaverse Assets
Holders will gain access to the alpha release on November 1, 2022, which is being designed to provide the highest resolution and most realistic metaverse experience technically possible today. Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (‘LGL’ or the ‘company’) (NEO: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web 3.0 platform specializing in...
Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web 3.0
Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset at 12 p.m. UTC on October 14, 2022, and sold out its first NFT collection in 30 minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token (HNTR) launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its ‘DogTags’ collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Hints at Integration With Decentralized Social
Jack Dorsey-funded initiative Bluesky announced their roadmap for decentralized social networks with AT Protocol. AT Protocol is designed to function independently from a single corporation with user data protection built-in and open-source algorithms. DeSo, a Coinbase-backed layer one blockchain that raised $200 million, also released its roadmap to decentralize social...
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival
New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
Nearly a Third of Young Investors Say Crypto Presents Top Opportunity To Create Wealth: Bank of America Study
A new study by financial giant Bank of America reveals that young investors are losing confidence in traditional investments. The report, which was conducted by market research firm Escalent on behalf of Bank of America, polled 1,052 high-net-worth respondents across the United States. The respondents were over the age of...
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable
A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
MarketAcross Joins Blockchain@USC To Launch VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference
The inaugural event will connect students and professionals in the Southern California blockchain community, further cementing the region as a Web 3.0 innovation hub. In keeping with the spirit of Blockchain@USC’s mission to educate and connect community members with the blockchain industry, the student-led group has teamed up with MarketAcross to launch the inaugural VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference.
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Jumps As Ecosystem Sees 8x Spike in New Projects Built Year-to-Date
The price of Polygon (MATIC) is jumping as the project reports a near eightfold increase in applications operating on its ecosystem since the beginning of the year. Polygon, an Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution, says more than 53,000 decentralized applications (DApps) are operating on its ecosystem as of the end of September based on data from the Web3 developer platform Alchemy.
Coinbase, Binance and FTX All Announce Support for New ‘Solana Killer’ Altcoin Project
Three of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world are supporting the launch of a highly anticipated digital asset project. Coinbase, FTX, Binance and other crypto exchanges have announced support for Aptos (APT), a new layer 1 blockchain headed by developers co-founders Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching from Aptos Labs.
FTX-Backed Bridge Network Announces Plans for a Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution
Bridge Network reveals plans to launch a non-custodial multichain payment product to tackle crypto off-ramps in underserved regions. The product will allow users to fund their card directly from Web 3.0 wallets across any chain without the risk of centralized wallets infrastructure, enabling seamless and secure crypto payments in the real world.
Automobili Lamborghini Drops Its Limited Edition ‘World Tour’ Themed NFTs This October
Fasten your metaversal seatbelts, as Automobili Lamborghini is releasing a series of limited edition ‘World Tour’ themed NFTs this October. In collaboration with Web3 Pro™ and INVNT.ATOM™ (the Web 3.0-focused digital innovation division of [INVNT GROUP]™), the iconic Italian company will release four unique ‘world tour’ themed NFTs available for a limited time.
Ethereum-Based Altcoin That Exploded 133% in Five Weeks Showing Signs of Exhaustion, Says Crypto Insights Firm
One of the only high-performing altcoins during the ongoing crypto bear market is showing signs of slowing down, according to the market analytics firm Santiment. Interoperable blockchain network Quant (QNT) skyrocketed by 133% over five weeks while most of the crypto industry has crawled sideways. QNT has since lost a...
Thousands of Retail Investors Organize Manhunt for Terraform Labs Founder Do Kwon: Report
A large group of retail investors are reportedly organizing a manhunt to locate the whereabouts of Do Kwon, the founder of stablecoin issuer Terra (LUNA). According to a new report from the Financial Times, crypto traders upset with the Terra ecosystem’s multibillion-dollar collapse earlier this year are looking to hunt down Kwon and recover their losses.
Crypto Lender Voyager Settles With Executives Who Approved $935,000,000 Loan to Three Arrows Capital: Report
Voyager Digital is deciding not to pursue legal action against company executives who green-lighted the sizable loan contributing to the demise of the crypto lending platform. The troubled firm filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after the now defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) defaulted on a crypto loan valued at $935 million in April 2022 and now worth around $650 million as a result of the bear market.
Walmart CTO Says Crypto and Metaverse Will Disrupt Retail Payment Methods
Walmart’s global chief technology officer says crypto assets and the metaverse will disrupt payment methods and improve product discovery for the retail giant. In a new interview at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit, Suresh Kumar, Walmart’s global chief technology officer and chief development officer, says the future of retail includes crypto transactions for both real world and virtual goods.
Big Bitcoin (BTC) Move Brewing As On-Chain Signals Flash Green: InvestAnswers
A widely followed crypto analyst says technical indicators suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to make a big move to the upside. In a new strategy session, the host of the YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 subscribers that the Bitcoin historical volatility index (BVOL) indicates that the top digital coin may soon break out of its current range.
Bank of New York Mellon CEO Says Recent Entry Into Bitcoin and Crypto Services Driven by Client Demand
The CEO of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) says that America’s oldest bank is launching Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto custody services in response to rising demand from clients. Last week, BNY Mellon became the first major US bank to provide customers with a custody platform for...
Trading Bot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Details New Altcoin Selections, With Ethereum Allocation Surpassing Bitcoin
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing crypto winter. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
