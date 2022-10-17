ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Unveils New NFT Projects Set To Benefit From $250,000,000 Web3 Creator Fund

Payments firm Ripple has revealed the second batch of creators that will get a share of its $250 million Creator Fund, which was launched to promote non-fungible token (NFT) projects on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The San Francisco-based company says that the new set of creators that will benefit from...
dailyhodl.com

Looking Glass Labs Sets Launch Date for Alpha Release of Pocket Dimension Metaverse Assets

Holders will gain access to the alpha release on November 1, 2022, which is being designed to provide the highest resolution and most realistic metaverse experience technically possible today. Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (‘LGL’ or the ‘company’) (NEO: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web 3.0 platform specializing in...
dailyhodl.com

Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web 3.0

Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset at 12 p.m. UTC on October 14, 2022, and sold out its first NFT collection in 30 minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token (HNTR) launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its ‘DogTags’ collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.
dailyhodl.com

Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Hints at Integration With Decentralized Social

Jack Dorsey-funded initiative Bluesky announced their roadmap for decentralized social networks with AT Protocol. AT Protocol is designed to function independently from a single corporation with user data protection built-in and open-source algorithms. DeSo, a Coinbase-backed layer one blockchain that raised $200 million, also released its roadmap to decentralize social...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival

New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable

A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
dailyhodl.com

MarketAcross Joins Blockchain@USC To Launch VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference

The inaugural event will connect students and professionals in the Southern California blockchain community, further cementing the region as a Web 3.0 innovation hub. In keeping with the spirit of Blockchain@USC’s mission to educate and connect community members with the blockchain industry, the student-led group has teamed up with MarketAcross to launch the inaugural VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Jumps As Ecosystem Sees 8x Spike in New Projects Built Year-to-Date

The price of Polygon (MATIC) is jumping as the project reports a near eightfold increase in applications operating on its ecosystem since the beginning of the year. Polygon, an Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution, says more than 53,000 decentralized applications (DApps) are operating on its ecosystem as of the end of September based on data from the Web3 developer platform Alchemy.
dailyhodl.com

FTX-Backed Bridge Network Announces Plans for a Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution

Bridge Network reveals plans to launch a non-custodial multichain payment product to tackle crypto off-ramps in underserved regions. The product will allow users to fund their card directly from Web 3.0 wallets across any chain without the risk of centralized wallets infrastructure, enabling seamless and secure crypto payments in the real world.
dailyhodl.com

Automobili Lamborghini Drops Its Limited Edition ‘World Tour’ Themed NFTs This October

Fasten your metaversal seatbelts, as Automobili Lamborghini is releasing a series of limited edition ‘World Tour’ themed NFTs this October. In collaboration with Web3 Pro™ and INVNT.ATOM™ (the Web 3.0-focused digital innovation division of [INVNT GROUP]™), the iconic Italian company will release four unique ‘world tour’ themed NFTs available for a limited time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Thousands of Retail Investors Organize Manhunt for Terraform Labs Founder Do Kwon: Report

A large group of retail investors are reportedly organizing a manhunt to locate the whereabouts of Do Kwon, the founder of stablecoin issuer Terra (LUNA). According to a new report from the Financial Times, crypto traders upset with the Terra ecosystem’s multibillion-dollar collapse earlier this year are looking to hunt down Kwon and recover their losses.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Lender Voyager Settles With Executives Who Approved $935,000,000 Loan to Three Arrows Capital: Report

Voyager Digital is deciding not to pursue legal action against company executives who green-lighted the sizable loan contributing to the demise of the crypto lending platform. The troubled firm filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after the now defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) defaulted on a crypto loan valued at $935 million in April 2022 and now worth around $650 million as a result of the bear market.
dailyhodl.com

Walmart CTO Says Crypto and Metaverse Will Disrupt Retail Payment Methods

Walmart’s global chief technology officer says crypto assets and the metaverse will disrupt payment methods and improve product discovery for the retail giant. In a new interview at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit, Suresh Kumar, Walmart’s global chief technology officer and chief development officer, says the future of retail includes crypto transactions for both real world and virtual goods.
dailyhodl.com

Big Bitcoin (BTC) Move Brewing As On-Chain Signals Flash Green: InvestAnswers

A widely followed crypto analyst says technical indicators suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to make a big move to the upside. In a new strategy session, the host of the YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 subscribers that the Bitcoin historical volatility index (BVOL) indicates that the top digital coin may soon break out of its current range.
dailyhodl.com

Trading Bot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Details New Altcoin Selections, With Ethereum Allocation Surpassing Bitcoin

A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing crypto winter. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy