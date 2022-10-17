Read full article on original website
Tesla Is Developing Cheaper Next-Gen Electric Car Platform Finally
Tesla will push through with the plan to develop its next-gen electric vehicle platform significantly cheaper than the Model 3/Y platform. The promised $25,000 electric car, which has gone through off and on the plan phases in previous looks like it would finally see the light this time. Flip, Flap,...
A Guide to Open XDR Solutions
XDR effectively stands for eXtended Detection and Response. The purpose of it is to combine a traditional detection and response method with better traffic analysis and other sources gained from Security and Event Management Systems or "SIEM." By using the data derived from these different security sources, companies have more...
An Insight into CPQ Product Rules
Before discussing the ins and outs of CPQ product rules, let us commence with an introduction to CPQ itself. CPQ stands as an acronym for Configure, Price, Quote. These factors materialize through software which automates the entire process. Immediately from this, the first benefit of CPQ becomes apparent. CPQ software optimizes the time and resources of the businesses who adopt it, meaning that in turn sales teams can dedicate more time to the finalization of deals. Beyond this, CPQ avoids the risk of misconfiguration, preserving the revenue of a business.
How to Start an IT Business in The UK
Starting a business is never easy. There are several decisions to take. The most critical thing while starting a business is to choose the business idea. Ideally, it should be something that you are exceptionally well versed with and passionate about. Otherwise, it could become a waste of valuable time, effort, and a lot of money, all expended without any tangible returns. As is always the case, when you embark on starting your business, there will be inevitable costs and expenses. Remember, the amount and prices will always vary from idea to idea, creating confusion.
Amazon Workers in ATL6 Warehouse Demand Better Working Conditions
Amazon is shrouded in yet another controversy as complaints surface about the retail company and how it treats its workers. The issue remains to be the labor practices set upon its employees, the latest one being from the ATL6 warehouse in Georgia. The workers in the Atlanta warehouse have joined...
Apple Makes Apple Fitness Plus Available to All iPhone Users
Starting October 24, Apple users will get the most out of their workouts with the upgrade that makes Apple Fitness Plus available on iOS 16.1. The company's fitness and wellness service is welcoming iPhone users to the trend, even if they do not have an Apple Watch. iPhones Are Welcoming...
New Sonos Update Fixes Arc and Sub Bugs
Sonos troubleshoots volume and Trueplay bugs to enhance system performance following Arc and Sub user complaints. The software 14.18 update recently released by Sonos brings home theater setup optimizations to their soundbars, The Vocal Vixen writes. Sonos Recalibrates Their Sound Systems For Arc and Sub. Since the last update Sonos...
Uber’s New Advertising Arm Launches ‘Journey Ads’
Uber is expanding its advertising business by creating an ads division dedicated to drive in a $1 billion revenue in the company by 2024. The ride hailing company has announced that it will be selling ad spaces to let marketers target riders at any point of their journeys, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Looking for Flavored Coffee K-Cup Pods? You Can Easily Buy Them on Amazon
Countless people in the world cannot survive a day without a cup (or two) of joe. However, among those people, there are those who do not want to drink their coffee black, with just milk, or a single flavoring. These people like to taste many different flavors in their cup of coffee and find simpler coffees boring or just not enough.
[Solved] How To Reset Screen Time Passcode On iPhone & iPad
Have you ever faced a situation when you set a passcode for your screen time settings on your iPhone but then forget it? If you can't get into your phone because you forgot the screen time passcode, then you won't be able to keep track of your screen time limits. This could lead to you spending too much time on your phone. We have a solution for you. In this article, we will walk you through how to reset screen time passcode on your iPhone if you forgot the passcode.
