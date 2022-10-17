Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Stream Knifeplay’s Spectacular New Album Animal Drowning
What a week for inventive Philadelphia bands dropping albums outside the standard Friday release cycle. Monday it was woozy surrealists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water with Lucky Styles. Today it’s recent Band To Watch honorees Knifeplay with sophomore LP Animal Drowning, one of this year’s best releases in any genre.
Stereogum
Okay Kaya – “Inside Of A Plum”
In a couple weeks, Kaya Wilkins is releasing her third album as Okay Kaya, SAP. She’s shared “Spinal Tap” and “Jolene From Her Own Perspective” from it so far, and today she’s back with a new one, “Inside Of A Plum,” which has strings and overlapping vocals and was inspired by ketamine therapy. “The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility,” Wilkins said. “My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding.” Watch a video, which used DALL·E 2 – OpenAI in collaboration with Austin Lee, below.
Stereogum
Lil Ugly Mane – “Split Ends”
Ever since dropping his 2021 self-released album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, SoundCloud rap leader Lil Ugly Mane has been releasing a series of one-off singles via Bandcamp. We wrote about “Pink & Rose” and “Easy Prey” earlier this month, and now the Richmond rapper is back with a lo-fi track called “Split Ends.” Over hazy tambourine, piano, drum machines, and handclaps, Lil Ugly Mane sings about feeling intrigued by someone new: “I wanna know who I’m standing behind/ If it’s hard to decide I could make up your mind/ I could collapse any moment/ Deep down I know that you’re mine.” Listen below via Bandcamp.
Stereogum
Hear Two Awesome Songs From Tony Molina’s Old Band OVENS
As a solo artist, Tony Molina has developed a reputation as one of the best power-pop singer-songwriters going, churning out short, sweet pop tunes at an alarming clip. He honed that skill in a series of bands over the years, including one called OVENS. The band’s 44-track self-titled double LP will soon be released on vinyl for the first time after its initial CD run in 2009, and although as a rule we don’t post “previously unreleased” music that has been sitting there on YouTube for years, I thought this one was cool enough to spotlight.
Stereogum
Röyksopp – “Feel It” (Feat. Maurissa Rose)
Next month, the long-running Norwegian dance duo Röyksopp will finish up their Profound Mysteries project, which has already yielded two full-length albums, with Profound Mysteries III. They’ve already shared a bunch of tracks from the new record: “Speed King,” “The Night” with Alison Goldfrapp, “Me&Youphoria” with Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs. Today, they’ve shared another new jam called “Feel It.”
Stereogum
Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “One More Chance” (Feat. Navy Blue)
Last year, the New York underground rap lifer Wiki teamed up with Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Navy Blue. Navy Blue handled all the production on Wiki’s album Half God, and it was one of last year’s best rap albums. In a couple of days, Wiki will follow that album with Cold Cuts, a new mixtape that he recorded with New Jersey producer Subjxct 5. We’ve already posted the early tracks “My Life” and “The Fonz,” and now we get to hear Wiki and Navy Blue get back together.
Stereogum
Trapland Pat – “Vibes”
Back in June, the rising South Florida rapper Trapland Pat released his major-label debut, Trapnificent. Today, he’s back with his first new single since then, “Vibes,” which breezes along on some grooving bass and horn blasts. Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Condition” (Feat. Toro y Moi)
Next week, Nosaj Thing is releasing a new album, Continua, and so far the Los Angeles producer has shared collaborations with Julianna Barwick, HYUKOH, and Pink Siifu — the last of those made it onto our list of the best songs of the week. Today, he’s back with a new one called “Condition,” and it’s a team-up with Toro y Moi, who Nosaj Thing will be performing with at the Greek Theatre in LA the day after the album’s out. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Phoenix – “Winter Solstice”
Phoenix are a couple weeks away from releasing a new album, and they’ve spent the past few weeks on the late-night talk show circuit bringing out its singles “Tonight” and title track “Alpha Zulu.” Today, they’re back with a new track from it, “Winter Solstice.” It’s the only Alpha Zulu song not composed in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, where the band recorded the album; instead, the rest of the band sent a loop to Thomas Mars and asked him to provide the lyrics. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Stream Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights
The clock has struck midnight, and the new Taylor Swift album is out. Midnights, Swift’s 10th studio album (not counting re-recordings), is billed as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.” It’s a largely electronic affair, like a more low-key 1989 or folklore with the acoustic guitars swapped out for synthesizers. It finds Swift firing off memorable lines and painting scenes in a way that will send her Swifties into full-on pin-board detective mode.
Stereogum
Flying Lotus Shares Soundtrack For His V/H/S/99 Segment
Flying Lotus’ Steven Ellison has been focused on Hollywood as of late. After his feature-length directorial debut Kuso came out in 2017, he got involved with writing the Netflix anime show Yasuke, and next year he’s directing his second movie, Ash, which will star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson.
Stereogum
Tanukichan – “Make Believe”
Bay Area musician Hannah van Loon started putting out music as Tanukichan back in 2016, and Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear has been involved in the project since the beginning, releasing it via his Company Records label and producing the Radiolove EP and its full-length follow-up Sundays. Today, Tanukichan are back with a fuzzy and melodic new single called “Make Believe,” which is once again a collaboration between van Loon and Toro Y Moi.
Stereogum
koleżanka – “Canals Of Our City”
Last year, Kristina Moore released her debut album as koleżanka, Place Is. Today, she’s back with her first new track since then, “Canals Of The City,” a pattering and melodic one that builds into a gorgeous swirl. “This is a song inspired by a memory,” Moore said in a statement. “It’s about the first person I ever fell in love with, of our joy being debaucherous punks finding trouble in the west side where he lived, and of a tragedy that transformed him and our relationship in an irreparable way. Check it out below.
Stereogum
John Cale Announces New Album Feat. Animal Collective, Weyes Blood, Sylvan Esso, & More
In August, the legend John Cale released a new single, “Night Crawling,” and today he’s announced a new album called MERCY, his first featuring all original songs in a decade. It comes with quite the stacked contributor list: Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, Actress, and Fat White Family are all featured guests on the album, and today Cale is sharing a track called “Story Of Blood” that features Weyes Blood, who is in the midst of her own album rollout. The hauntingly gorgeous track comes with a music video directed by Jethro Waters.
Stereogum
Gord Downie & Bob Rock – “Lustre Parfait”
Superproducer Bob Rock (Metallica, Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe) goes back a long way with the Tragically Hip. In addition to producing 2006’s World Container and 2009’s We Are The Same, it’s long been rumored that Rock recorded work with the Hip’s late frontman Gord Downie, who passed away in 2017. Well, the first song from that collaboration is out today in the form of a song called “Lustre Parfait” via Arts & Crafts. And, it sounds like a full album is also imminent.
Stereogum
Tegan And Sara – “Smoking Weed Alone”
Tegan And Sara’s new album Crybaby is out in a couple days. They’ve shared a good chunk of singles from it already — “Fucking Up What Matters,” “Yellow,” “Faded Like A Feeling,” and “I Can’t Grow Up” — and today they’re back with one more advance track, “Smoking Weed Alone.”
Stereogum
Watch The First Trailer For The Elephant 6 Documentary
In 2019, a documentary about the Elephant 6 Recording Co. was distributed in the most Elephant 6 way possible. Director C.B. Stockfleth’s film was available only on VHS tapes you could rent for free by calling a phone number listed on fliers posted in various cities. Three years later, the movie — which chronicles the tight-knit but loosely sprawling collective of bands best known for spawning Neutral Milk Hotel, Apples In Stereo, and the Olivia Tremor Control — is finally coming out through more conventional, albeit still limited, fashion.
Stereogum
Damon Albarn Sang “Tomorrow Comes Today” In A Danny DeVito Squid Hat At Last Night’s Gorillaz Show
Anything can happen at a Gorillaz show — it is, after all, a band fronted by multiple cartoon characters — but one might not expect this. During last night’s show in Georgia, Damon Albarn acquired a special hat from the audience, and wore it while singing “Tomorrow Comes Today.” The hat in question? Well, it was a combination of a squid and a photo of Danny DeVito. If a Reddit comment is to be believed, the owners of the hat “got it at six flags and got the crowd to pass it up to Damon.” Why not? Here are some photos and videos:
Stereogum
Watch Demi Lovato Cover Goo Goo Dolls‘ “Iris” With John Rzeznik
Demi Lovato has been covering Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” at most of her recent shows, usually mashing it up with her own similar-sounding track “4 EVER 4 ME.” Last night, Lovato performed at the Beacon Theater in New York, and the pop star brought out Goo Goo Dolls’ very own John Rzeznik to sing it alongside her.
Stereogum
Little Simz Wins Mercury Prize
The ceremony for this year’s Mercury Prize was postponed at the last minute after Queen Elizabeth II died a few hours before it was set to take place. It was rescheduled for tonight, and the winner of the award — which is given out to the best British or Irish album of the year — was announced: Little Simz’ 2021 standout Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.
