FOX 21 Online
Sharps Materials Waste Bin In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind anyone who has used or found biohazardous waste, such as syringes to properly dispose of the objects in the correct bins. In an effort to cut down on biohazardous waste materials, a sharps waste bin has been placed in...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Power celebrates construction of Jean Duluth Solar Project
In just a couple of months, more power of the sun will be flowing into the Minnesota Power grid. Minnesota Power dedicated its new 1.6-megawatt Jean Duluth Solar project on Wednesday morning. Set off Riley Road, it is made up of 3,770 solar panels made at Heliene in Mt. Iron.
kvrr.com
3D virtual walkthrough of Paul Wellstone Memorial released
NEAR EVELETH, Minn. (KVRR) – The family of Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone launches a 3D virtual tour of his memorial near where his plane crashed. Twelve days before the election in 2002 a plane with Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia and campaign staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin crashed while trying to land.
Duluth Fire Department Asks Residents to Stop Bringing Sharps to Fire Stations
The Duluth Fire Department posted a reminder to Northland residents Monday regarding the disposal of sharps, which is the medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Needles would be a very common example. Apparently, members of the community have been dropping off...
WDIO-TV
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
thenorth1033.org
MN Reads: “Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve
The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the beach along Park Point in Duluth in 1894. The mystery would go unsolved for three years. "It was a heinous crime," says author Jeffrey Sauve about the subject behind his true crime book Murder at Minnesota Point. "There were over 20 suspects and the murderer had at least three aliases."
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
businessnorth.com
Urgent care specialist joins Essentia
Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Twin Cities Journalist Digs Into Duluth’s Opioid Crisis
I stumbled on a YouTube video where a regional journalist investigated Duluth's opioid problem. Liz Collin is a contributor to Alpha News. They describe themselves as a group of journalists that "bring you the local, state, and national news the mainstream media refuses to report. It's no secret that Duluth...
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
FOX 21 Online
GO Show At The DECC Celebrates The Getting Older And Still Going
DULUTH, Minn. — The Senior GO Show is for adults 55 and older who are planning ahead for retirement, or already retired. The show tailors their vendor selection to the interests of older adults. Whether this is preparing for retirement or finding a new hobby, there’s something for everyone.
Groundbreaking Has Finally Begun For Taco Bell In East Side Of Duluth
It has been a long wait to see some action happening in an empty lot on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road in Duluth, besides the road construction that has had 21st Avenue East closed down since June. The fencing is up and a construction crew with a front-end loader is digging away at a hill to make more room for what is going to be a new Taco Bell.
kdal610.com
Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
boreal.org
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Photo: Credit: KARE - Core samples drilled by Talon Metals. Talon has found nickel deposits underground in Aitkin County which contain 7-9% nickel, some of the highest concentrations in the world. Jennifer Austin - KARE 11 News - October 18, 2022. The first sign as to what Talon Metals is...
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
New Piglet’s Grill & Cantina in Superior, Wisconsin Announces Opening Date
Earlier this year, Bucktale's Cantina announced they would be moving from their location near Pattison Park, just south of Superior, into a new location on Tower Avenue in Superior. It was also discovered that they would not be keeping both locations open, so the big question was what would take...
Vitta Pizza’s New Duluth Location Teases Fall Opening Date
Is there a time that pizza doesn't sound good? The answer is no! It always sounds good and that is why the more pizza places we have, the merrier. A new pizza shop is opening in Duluth and soon. If you've driven along Central Entrance lately, you probably know that...
8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man
The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
WNMT AM 650
Garage And Vehicles Destroyed In Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A fire in a detached garage in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth Thursday night left an estimated 70 thousand dollars in damages. Crews were called to the 4300 block of East Superior Street just after 8:30 p-m and arrived to find the garage fully involved in fire.
Someone Stole Part Of ‘Bruce’ The Mascot At The Duluth Black Woods Restaurant
You've no doubt seen him. Maybe you've taken a picture with him. Perhaps the kids "interacted" with him. And - he has a name, in case you didn't know. We're talking about Bruce - the beloved mascot statue that greets you in the front doorway at the Black Woods Grill and Bar. While I'm not exactly sure how long Bruce has been a part of the Black Woods family (I'm guessing since it opened, if I remember correctly), he has definitely become an iconic figure at the restaurant establishment.
KOOL 101.7
