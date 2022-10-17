Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Tanukichan – “Make Believe”
Bay Area musician Hannah van Loon started putting out music as Tanukichan back in 2016, and Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear has been involved in the project since the beginning, releasing it via his Company Records label and producing the Radiolove EP and its full-length follow-up Sundays. Today, Tanukichan are back with a fuzzy and melodic new single called “Make Believe,” which is once again a collaboration between van Loon and Toro Y Moi.
Stereogum
Hear Two Awesome Songs From Tony Molina’s Old Band OVENS
As a solo artist, Tony Molina has developed a reputation as one of the best power-pop singer-songwriters going, churning out short, sweet pop tunes at an alarming clip. He honed that skill in a series of bands over the years, including one called OVENS. The band’s 44-track self-titled double LP will soon be released on vinyl for the first time after its initial CD run in 2009, and although as a rule we don’t post “previously unreleased” music that has been sitting there on YouTube for years, I thought this one was cool enough to spotlight.
Stereogum
Stream Knifeplay’s Spectacular New Album Animal Drowning
What a week for inventive Philadelphia bands dropping albums outside the standard Friday release cycle. Monday it was woozy surrealists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water with Lucky Styles. Today it’s recent Band To Watch honorees Knifeplay with sophomore LP Animal Drowning, one of this year’s best releases in any genre.
Stereogum
Lucinda Williams Announces Memoir Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You
Roots icon Lucinda Williams has announced a new memoir coming out next spring. Titled Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You, Williams’ book will be out April 25 and will look back at her childhood (she lived in 12 different places by the age of 18). She’ll also recount her rise to fame and the recording of landmark albums such as 1992’s Sweet Old World, 1998’s Car Wheels On A Gravel Road, and 2014’s Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone.
Stereogum
John Cale Announces New Album Feat. Animal Collective, Weyes Blood, Sylvan Esso, & More
In August, the legend John Cale released a new single, “Night Crawling,” and today he’s announced a new album called MERCY, his first featuring all original songs in a decade. It comes with quite the stacked contributor list: Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, Actress, and Fat White Family are all featured guests on the album, and today Cale is sharing a track called “Story Of Blood” that features Weyes Blood, who is in the midst of her own album rollout. The hauntingly gorgeous track comes with a music video directed by Jethro Waters.
Stereogum
Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History
Jann Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone, is also co-founder and former chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation. Wenner himself was inducted into the hall in 2004 as a non-performer, receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award, named for the Atlantic Records founder. Wenner stepped down from his role as chairman after the 2019 induction ceremony, but he still has strong opinions about who belongs in the hall. In a new interview, he expressed one of them.
Stereogum
Gord Downie & Bob Rock – “Lustre Parfait”
Superproducer Bob Rock (Metallica, Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe) goes back a long way with the Tragically Hip. In addition to producing 2006’s World Container and 2009’s We Are The Same, it’s long been rumored that Rock recorded work with the Hip’s late frontman Gord Downie, who passed away in 2017. Well, the first song from that collaboration is out today in the form of a song called “Lustre Parfait” via Arts & Crafts. And, it sounds like a full album is also imminent.
Stereogum
Watch Demi Lovato Cover Goo Goo Dolls‘ “Iris” With John Rzeznik
Demi Lovato has been covering Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” at most of her recent shows, usually mashing it up with her own similar-sounding track “4 EVER 4 ME.” Last night, Lovato performed at the Beacon Theater in New York, and the pop star brought out Goo Goo Dolls’ very own John Rzeznik to sing it alongside her.
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Condition” (Feat. Toro y Moi)
Next week, Nosaj Thing is releasing a new album, Continua, and so far the Los Angeles producer has shared collaborations with Julianna Barwick, HYUKOH, and Pink Siifu — the last of those made it onto our list of the best songs of the week. Today, he’s back with a new one called “Condition,” and it’s a team-up with Toro y Moi, who Nosaj Thing will be performing with at the Greek Theatre in LA the day after the album’s out. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Young Fathers – “I Saw”
Four years ago, Young Fathers, a Scottish trio that refuses to fit into any easy category, released their much-loved album Cocoa Sugar. This past summer, they came back with “Geronimo,” their first new song since then. Today, Young Fathers have announced plays to follow Cocoa Sugar with Heavy Heavy, their fourth album, which is set to come out early next year. The band recorded the album in their basement studio with no guests and no outside help.
Stereogum
BIG|BRAVE – “carvers, farriers and knaves”
Last year, the majestic Montreal noise-rock power trio BIG|BRAVE teamed up with Portland sludge experimentalists the Body to release Leaving None But Small Birds, an album of heavy and mutated versions of traditional folk songs. It ruled. Early next year, BIG|BRAVE will follow that album with a new LP of their own. BIG|BRAVE recorded their forthcoming nature morte with Seth Manchester, who’s produced for people like Nothing and Lingua Ignota. The record’s first single suggests that this band is headed straight back into heavy rock territory.
Stereogum
Hear John Lennon’s Surprisingly Downbeat “Yellow Submarine” Demo From New Revolver Box Set
Next on the endless assembly line of Beatles archival and auxiliary releases is a deluxe reissue of 1966’s masterful, game-changing Revolver. One of the selling points of the box set is a treasure trove of demos, including one for “Yellow Submarine” that was released today as an early teaser.
Stereogum
Stream Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights
The clock has struck midnight, and the new Taylor Swift album is out. Midnights, Swift’s 10th studio album (not counting re-recordings), is billed as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.” It’s a largely electronic affair, like a more low-key 1989 or folklore with the acoustic guitars swapped out for synthesizers. It finds Swift firing off memorable lines and painting scenes in a way that will send her Swifties into full-on pin-board detective mode.
Stereogum
Margo Price – “Ragged Old Truck” (Billie Joe Shaver Cover Feat. Joshua Hedley)
Margo Price has a lot of cool projects in the works right now. In addition to covering Sleater-Kinney’s “Turn It On” on the just-released Dig Me Out tribute album, in January she’ll release new album Strays, and her memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It, came out earlier in October. Price is also on New West’s forthcoming tribute album to outlaw country musician Billy Joe Shaver, who passed away in 2020. For Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, Price has recorded a cover of Shaver’s “Ragged Old Truck,” which also features country singer/songwriter Joshua Hedley.
Stereogum
Okay Kaya – “Inside Of A Plum”
In a couple weeks, Kaya Wilkins is releasing her third album as Okay Kaya, SAP. She’s shared “Spinal Tap” and “Jolene From Her Own Perspective” from it so far, and today she’s back with a new one, “Inside Of A Plum,” which has strings and overlapping vocals and was inspired by ketamine therapy. “The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility,” Wilkins said. “My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding.” Watch a video, which used DALL·E 2 – OpenAI in collaboration with Austin Lee, below.
Stereogum
Damon Albarn Sang “Tomorrow Comes Today” In A Danny DeVito Squid Hat At Last Night’s Gorillaz Show
Anything can happen at a Gorillaz show — it is, after all, a band fronted by multiple cartoon characters — but one might not expect this. During last night’s show in Georgia, Damon Albarn acquired a special hat from the audience, and wore it while singing “Tomorrow Comes Today.” The hat in question? Well, it was a combination of a squid and a photo of Danny DeVito. If a Reddit comment is to be believed, the owners of the hat “got it at six flags and got the crowd to pass it up to Damon.” Why not? Here are some photos and videos:
Stereogum
Red Turns 10
If only the Taylor Swift of 2012 could have seen 10 years into the future. She would (I hope) have felt not only validated by the outpouring of love for her landmark fourth album — an album that has come to represent so much for so many — but stunned at its legacy in both her catalog and in pop music itself.
Stereogum
Arctic Monkeys – “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”
Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, at the end of this week — read our Premature Evaluation review of it here. They’ve shared two singles from it so far, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” and “Body Paint” and today, before the whole thing is out in full in a few days, they’re back with one more, “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” It comes with a music video that was directed by Ben Chappell and Zackery Michael and shot at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Watch and listen below.
Stereogum
Trapland Pat – “Vibes”
Back in June, the rising South Florida rapper Trapland Pat released his major-label debut, Trapnificent. Today, he’s back with his first new single since then, “Vibes,” which breezes along on some grooving bass and horn blasts. Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Röyksopp – “Feel It” (Feat. Maurissa Rose)
Next month, the long-running Norwegian dance duo Röyksopp will finish up their Profound Mysteries project, which has already yielded two full-length albums, with Profound Mysteries III. They’ve already shared a bunch of tracks from the new record: “Speed King,” “The Night” with Alison Goldfrapp, “Me&Youphoria” with Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs. Today, they’ve shared another new jam called “Feel It.”
Comments / 0