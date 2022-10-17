Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
BC Has A Rental Assistance Program & Here's How You Can Apply
With Canada's rising inflation rate and the pricey housing in B.C. you'll probably be happy to hear that the province has a rental assistance program you can apply for. There are actually multiple different rental assistance programs across Canada, and British Columbians can apply to the BC Housing Rental Assistance Program (RAP).
Narcity
A Bunch Of Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Ontario Last Week & Here's Who Got Lucky
Last week was a big one for Ontario lottery players, with OLG reporting that residents of the province won a total of 8 $1 million tickets during the October 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw. Two $500,000 tickets were also sold, leaving the province with eight winning Maxmillions prizes overall, the...
Jini Thornton Breaks Down Student Loans Forgiveness, Social Security Checks, & Income Tax Returns [WATCH]
Our money expert Jini Thornton has some important good news to share dealing with student loan forgiveness application and tax returns.
Narcity
Canada Post Is Offering 4 Days Of Free Shipping In October & Here's Who Is Eligible
With the price of just about everything going up in Canada, there's some good news out there for small businesses. For those enrolled in Canada Post Solutions for Small Business, which is free to sign up for, you can send one free package within Canada and one free package to the U.S. four times this month, with various size and weight limitations.
Comments / 0