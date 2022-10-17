ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BC Has A Rental Assistance Program & Here's How You Can Apply

With Canada's rising inflation rate and the pricey housing in B.C. you'll probably be happy to hear that the province has a rental assistance program you can apply for. There are actually multiple different rental assistance programs across Canada, and British Columbians can apply to the BC Housing Rental Assistance Program (RAP).
Canada Post Is Offering 4 Days Of Free Shipping In October & Here's Who Is Eligible

With the price of just about everything going up in Canada, there's some good news out there for small businesses. For those enrolled in Canada Post Solutions for Small Business, which is free to sign up for, you can send one free package within Canada and one free package to the U.S. four times this month, with various size and weight limitations.

