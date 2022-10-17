Read full article on original website
Agreement Made for Sale of Joyland to Local Lubbock Business Owners
According to a press release, an agreement has be made for the sale of Joyland to local Lubbock business people. Read: Joyland is saved!. Current owners David and Kristi Dean have made an agreement to sell Joyland to Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. If those names sound familiar, they should- the Evans family owns and operates Adventure Park and the Holland family owns and operates The Cactus Theater. These are not outside investors, these are absolutely Lubbock folks who have the expertise to make Joyland see its full potential. Joyland is here to stay!
Notice a new fee on your Sonic Drive-In order? Here’s why
If you noticed an extra charge on your receipt after a visit to a Lubbock Sonic Drive-In, franchisee Rodney Warren said inflation is to blame.
Will Lubbock Starbucks Be Getting These New Machines?
A viral TikTok recently showed off the new cold bar machine system that Starbucks plans to use in their establishments. It is called the Siren System and apparently reduces the amount of time it takes to make frappuccinos by over 40 seconds. The system is designed to reduce the number...
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock
Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
Networking Workshop to Help Lubbock Bands Being Held in November
The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee have come together to hold a workshop in November. The workshop, named "Getting the Gig", will focus on providing local musicians with information and networking resources needed to secure venues, or gigs. Aside from just learning about the...
When Will It Snow It Lubbock?
The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
everythinglubbock.com
New workout facility, nearly 21,000 sq. feet, coming to West Lubbock, permit says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A permit filed with the City of Lubbock Department of Building Safety showed a new workout facility is set to come to Lubbock. The permit said the facility will be in West Lubbock at 2923 Iola Avenue near Costco and Cabela’s. The permit also said the...
Peggy Sue’s former home in West Lubbock now on Airbnb
The former home of Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for Buddy Holly's 1957 hit song, is now available for booking on Airbnb after it was bought by a father-son duo last November.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
fox34.com
Our Town Spotlight: Wolfforth Harvest Festival
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - After a two-year absence, one major community event in Wolfforth is coming back!. The town’s Harvest Festival has been a staple for more than thirty years. However, like other events across the world, it took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We took a...
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
Lubbock’s Chickies Tasty Treats Is Halloween Candy, Elevated
Chickies Tasty Treats (4930 S Loop 289, #205) has become a sweet staple for me. If I need classy cookies for a party, a lovely box of chocolates for a special occasion, or just a treat because I deserve it, Chickies is always a reliable choice. Because the chocolates, macrons, cookies, cupcakes and more are always deliciously and artfully made. But also because "Chickie", that is, Stephanie, the proprietor and chocolatier is really cool.
Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture
One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
KFDA
Toot’n Totum plans to build 20 stores in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo source of snacks and gas is looking to move into Lubbock. Trade Publication Convenience Store News reported Thursday Amarillo’s Toot’n Totum is planning up to 20 stores down south. The company’s website says “Lubbock is just around the corner, and we’re pumped.”...
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022
If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
Does Lubbock Need a Getaway Like This for Beer Lovers?
My incredible daughter and her husband (who live in Florida) just celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past week, and in the midst of their celebration, I saw a Facebook story from her that made the old man insanely jealous. Apparently, they found a place in Orlando called "The Beer...
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
everythinglubbock.com
If you need something to do this weekend, we have your covered in our Weekend Events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday Trends and Friends give you a few ideas on how to make the best of your weekend. There is also something to do around Lubbock with your friends and family. This week there are fall festivals, a ballet, movie night and more.
The Moonlight Market Witches Ball Is This Saturday Night
If you haven't been to a Moonlight Market then you are really missing out. In case you are wondering, there are plenty of folks who identify as "witches" in Lubbock. Doesn't that mean they consort with the devil under the pale moonlight? Uh, naw dawg. They do venture out into the moonlight, but they tend to be into crafts, mystical, and very cool stuff. Maybe it's time you consorted with some very cool people.
fox34.com
End Zone scores for Thursday, October 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
