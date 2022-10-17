ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: Bobby Hurley Goes For Broke Against UNLV

Remember how, after Duke beat Wisconsin for the 2015 title, how Mike Krzyzewksi called Grayson Allen’s diving for the ball “the most important play” in Duke history?. He would know better than us, but you could also argue that prior to that play, Bobby Hurley had it.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

The Chronicle’s Latest Player Preview: Max Johns

We thought that the Chronicle had already done Max Johns in their ongoing player previews, but maybe that’s misremembering things. Either way, here it is, again or not. Johns, a High Point native, comes to Duke from Princeton. Interestingly, his minutes declined each year at Princeton, and he got 7 mpg last season.
HIGH POINT, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Coach K Honored By The Heisman Foundation

One of the themes of the transition between Mike Krzyzewski and Jon Scheyer is the notion that Scheyer is more relaxed and laid back. Almost certainly true, but the undercurrent of that is a quiet media suggestion that Mike Krzyzewski was too driven, too focused, too...something. Which, of course is...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy