FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in KentuckySara BLouisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville AirportAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Card Chronicle
What To Watch For: Pitt Panthers
LOUISVILLE WILL SOMEWHAT CONTAIN PITT’S RUNNING GAME. Why not keep it going with the crazy predictions? UofL handled Virginia’s passing game pretty well last game and I think they can do the same this week with Pitt’s running game. Why do I think this? I have no clue.
Card Chronicle
Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —College Football News likes Louisville over Pittsburgh by a field goal. —Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic is predicting a 1-point Pitt win on Saturday night. —Your 2022-23 Louisville men’s basketball team:. —The top-ranked Texas volleyball team fell to Iowa State last night, which means...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet
Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
Takeaways From Louisville Men's Basketball's 2022 Media Day
A look at the more significant takeaways from the Cardinals' 2022 Media Day.
College Football News
Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Game Preview
Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
Louisville Football Is Frightfully #1 In This Category
Scott Satterfield has a tough road ahead while he remains in the hot seat. LOUISVILLE, KY– All eyes will be on the Louisville football program this weekend. Former players, future recruits, and fans alike will be in attendance for their homecoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The atmosphere will be full of hope as over 60 future stars in the college football landscape will enjoy this ACC matchup in Cardinal Stadium.
Card Chronicle
Louisville is bringing the Cardinal bird helmet (and more) back on Saturday
U of L fans have been clamoring for the return of the old school Cardinal bird head helmet for a while now. It appears on Saturday night they’re going to get their wish ... If that weren’t enough, U of L Senior Associate Athletic Director Lottie Stockwell stated on “Louisville Sports Live” Wednesday night that we should be prepared for the return of the parachuting Cardinal bird on Saturday night.
Louisville Basketball: ’23 4-Star C Eyes Cardinals
Kenny Payne seeks to make a splash in next year’s recruiting class by landing 4-Star Center Isaiah Miranda. LOUISVILLE, KY– The 7-foot big man out of Castaic, California made his official visit to Louisville last month and from the looks of it he enjoyed himself by throwing up an L with the coaching staff.
Card Chronicle
Louisville women’s basketball picked as preseason ACC favorite
The Louisville women’s basketball team, which was No. 7 in the preseason AP top 25 poll that was released earlier this week, is the preseason favorite to once again win the ACC. The Cards received 31 of 60 first-place votes in the ACC balloting with a total of 1,069...
Card Chronicle
Louisville women No. 7 in preseason AP poll
Louisville’s 2022-23 quest to bring home the first women’s NCAA tournament title in program history will begin from the No. 7 spot in the AP top 25 poll. Remarkably, this is the eighth straight season where U of L will begin with a top 10 ranking. The Cardinals...
wdrb.com
Louisville and Indiana crack AP women's basketball preseason poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It happens every November. For the eighth consecutive season, the University of Louisville women’s basketball team will start the season ranked in the Top 10 of the Associated Press preseason poll. Confirmation came Tuesday afternoon when the Cards were ranked 7th in the preseason...
wdrb.com
Jack Harlow announced as guest host for Louisville Live at Slugger Field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow will make a special appearance at this year's edition of Louisville Live. Harlow shared a post on Instagram last week, teasing to a possible appearance. Then Wednesday, the University of Louisville confirmed the news:. The college basketball kickoff is scheduled for Oct....
wdrb.com
With 18-story tunnel complete, MSD hands off downtown Louisville site for Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City and state leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to commemorate the opening of Louisville MSD's Waterway Protection Tunnel. The massive site — which pokes its head above ground at 12th and Rowan streets near downtown Louisville —is now a 4-mile tunnel that burrows 18 stories beneath Louisville. The tunnel is designed to prevent sewage from overflowing in the city’s waterways during significant rain events, one of several projects in the city’s more than $1 billion plan to meet the federal consent decree.
National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday. "God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"
WLKY.com
St. Matthews restaurant to open second location in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Jared Matthews, owner of Lou Lou Food & Drink, announced Thursday he plans to open a second location of the creole restaurant and a new bar in NuLu,according to Louisville Business First. Lou Lou on Market will be located at 812 E. Market...
spectrumnews1.com
Craig Greenberg gets surprise endorsement from former rival
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg received a surprise endorsement on Thursday from one of his former rivals in the Democratic primary. Rev. Timothy Findley, the pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center who ran for mayor in the spring, threw his backing behind Greenberg, saying that the choice between him and Republican Bill Dieruf was an “easy choice.”
wdrb.com
Enjoy traditional southern meals at this week's Be Our Guest: The Whistle Stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Whistle Stop. The historic restaurant in Glendale serves up traditional southern meals. Enjoy classic dishes like the fried chicken and okra with green beans or spice things up with the restaurant's new menu items like the ribeye sandwich with fries or shrimp and grits with country ham.
wdrb.com
Crews start demolition work on New Albany's Riverview Towers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Demolition work on the 16-story Riverview Towers building in downtown New Albany has begun. The near 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into New Albany, is being torn down floor by floor using excavators and cranes instead of being imploded. It's expected to take about three months to completely level.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Clerk's race: Challenger concerned about voter suppression, election conspiracies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Clerk Bobby Holsclaw has managed to stay out of the fray on controversial topics such as election conspiracies and voter ID laws, which Democrats view as GOP-led voter suppression efforts. But her silence on those topics is a problem, according to Holsclaw's challenger in...
WHAS 11
Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bail Project of contributing to Louisville teen's death
Madelynn Troutt was killed in a head-on car crash in 2021. In 2022, her family sued the group that bonded the suspect out of jail, prior to Troutt's death.
