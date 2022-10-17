Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Golden Bears prepare for unfamiliar foe in football postseason opener
Shelbyville’s wing-T offense caught fire Friday against Pendleton Heights in the final regular season game of the football season. The Golden Bears, with a revamped offensive line that did not feature a senior, racked up 314 yards of offense, but just one touchdown. That allowed the visiting Arabians to...
shelbycountypost.com
Class 2A, No. 5 Triton Central opens football postseason at Christel House Manual
Every football team in the state of Indiana gets slotted into sectional tournaments. Team records are not utilized to determine first-round matchups. So while Class 2A, Sectional 39 is not seeded best to worst, the two state-ranked programs – No. 4 Indianapolis Scecina (8-1) and No. 5 Triton Central (7-2) -- ended up on opposite sides of the bracket and are heavily-favored to meet on Nov. 4 in the sectional championship game.
shelbycountypost.com
Waldron to showcase 8-man football with jamboree-style event
Waldron High School’s 8-man football program will host a jamboree-style event Saturday then close out its inaugural season on Nov. 5 with a home game against Parkview Christian Academy from Yorkville, Illinois. The 8-man football programs at Irvington Prep, Rock Creek Academy and Waldron will compete Saturday in a...
shelbycountypost.com
AQHA Challenge Championship Night set for Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Five AQHA Bank of America Challenge Championships will lead an action-packed card for Quarter Horse racing Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. The five Graded Stakes races have been drawn and post positions are now assigned to the regional qualifiers in all divisions of the series. Leading the way in...
WRBI Radio
Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park
Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
shelbycountypost.com
Fly the Coup ready for the Challenge Championships at Horseshoe Indianapolis
A lot of focus is being placed on the Grade 1 $269,627 Bank of America Challenge Championship Saturday during the Challenge Championships at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. World champion Danjer is headlining a field of 10 for the prestigious event, but one horse in the race will be vying for...
shelbycountypost.com
Kent D. Cherry, 61, of Waldron
Kent D. Cherry, 61, of Waldron, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at MHP Medical Center in Shelbyville. He was born August 29, 1961, in Shelbyville, the son of Harold and Marian J. “June” (Anderson) Cherry. On September 24, 1994, he married his wife of 28 years, Sharon Cox, and she survives.
thedailyhoosier.com
Dane Fife gave his thoughts on the 2022-23 IU basketball team on the Dan Dakich show
Former IU basketball player and assistant coach Dane Fife joined fellow former Hoosier guard and No. 11 Dan Dakich on his radio show yesterday. The pair discussed a wide ranged of topics including the outlook for IU basketball in 2022-23. Here were his thoughts on IU basketball this season. (Note:...
HometownLife.com
Ex-Colts punter Hunter Smith is now a regenerative farmer: 'I feel so alive out here'
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hunter Smith stands in the barn that he built with his own hands, where 28-day-old chickens peck in one corner as two kittens chase each other's tails toward the other corner, where a makeshift store with a counter, cash register and chalkboards reveal the prices of raw milk, a dozen eggs, pork, turkey, beef and chicken.
shelbycountypost.com
Sharon Rose McFatridge, 72, of Greensburg
Sharon Rose McFatridge, 72, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 14, 1949 in Indianapolis to Marion “Abie” Hamilton and Rose Mary (Cutter) Hamilton. Sharon was a customer service manager at Reebok and also worked at American Family Insurance. She...
Did It Snow In Brown County Indiana in October?
Anyone who has spent any time at all in Indiana knows that the weather can be unpredictable and it seems that while there are four distinct seasons, we often experience weird amalgamations that don't always make sense - like snow in October. Something Like "Swinter" Mother Nature can sometimes get...
shelbycountypost.com
O'Neal Steel granted tax abatement by Shelby County Council
The Shelby County Council approved a tax abatement for O’Neal Steel Tuesday to expand on its services at its Shelbyville facility. The $4.1 million purchase of manufacturing equipment and real estate improvement will begin in November and be completed by the spring of 2023. The tax abatement scales downward...
offtackleempire.com
Yes, We SHOULD Talk About Tom Allen on the Hot Seat at Indiana
Each week, I watch Indiana football. No matter how much it pains me, I do it. I go through the whole routine too. I listen to the CrimsonCast preview and recap podcast each week. I also enjoy the preview/recap/Hoosier news Mind Your Banners podcast brought to you by the Hoosier beat writers (apologies if the title isn’t exactly right) Zach Osterman and Dustin Dopirak. I read their articles each week and definitely submit my questions to the Q&A when I have something I’m upset about or just generally curious about.
Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said he was found safe. COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown […]
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30
Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
shelbycountypost.com
Silver Alert: Aaron Brenton, 40, of Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aaron Brenton, a 40 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white/red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie and sweatpants, and sandals. Aaron is missing from Columbus, Indiana, and...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana
Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
Brownsburg farmer discusses this week's extreme temperature fluctuations
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Late October sunshine is traditionally hard to find, but not the past few years. "You ebb and flow according to the weather," said Little by Little Farm co-owner Robert Pinder. "Here we are at the end of October and we're still producing strawberries." That's Little by...
Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J. Ozaeta, 28, of Columbus, told police […]
