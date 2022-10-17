ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Golden Bears prepare for unfamiliar foe in football postseason opener

Shelbyville’s wing-T offense caught fire Friday against Pendleton Heights in the final regular season game of the football season. The Golden Bears, with a revamped offensive line that did not feature a senior, racked up 314 yards of offense, but just one touchdown. That allowed the visiting Arabians to...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Class 2A, No. 5 Triton Central opens football postseason at Christel House Manual

Every football team in the state of Indiana gets slotted into sectional tournaments. Team records are not utilized to determine first-round matchups. So while Class 2A, Sectional 39 is not seeded best to worst, the two state-ranked programs – No. 4 Indianapolis Scecina (8-1) and No. 5 Triton Central (7-2) -- ended up on opposite sides of the bracket and are heavily-favored to meet on Nov. 4 in the sectional championship game.
FAIRLAND, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Waldron to showcase 8-man football with jamboree-style event

Waldron High School’s 8-man football program will host a jamboree-style event Saturday then close out its inaugural season on Nov. 5 with a home game against Parkview Christian Academy from Yorkville, Illinois. The 8-man football programs at Irvington Prep, Rock Creek Academy and Waldron will compete Saturday in a...
WALDRON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

AQHA Challenge Championship Night set for Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis

Five AQHA Bank of America Challenge Championships will lead an action-packed card for Quarter Horse racing Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. The five Graded Stakes races have been drawn and post positions are now assigned to the regional qualifiers in all divisions of the series. Leading the way in...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park

Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
GREENSBURG, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Kent D. Cherry, 61, of Waldron

Kent D. Cherry, 61, of Waldron, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at MHP Medical Center in Shelbyville. He was born August 29, 1961, in Shelbyville, the son of Harold and Marian J. “June” (Anderson) Cherry. On September 24, 1994, he married his wife of 28 years, Sharon Cox, and she survives.
WALDRON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Sharon Rose McFatridge, 72, of Greensburg

Sharon Rose McFatridge, 72, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 14, 1949 in Indianapolis to Marion “Abie” Hamilton and Rose Mary (Cutter) Hamilton. Sharon was a customer service manager at Reebok and also worked at American Family Insurance. She...
GREENSBURG, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Did It Snow In Brown County Indiana in October?

Anyone who has spent any time at all in Indiana knows that the weather can be unpredictable and it seems that while there are four distinct seasons, we often experience weird amalgamations that don't always make sense - like snow in October. Something Like "Swinter" Mother Nature can sometimes get...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

O'Neal Steel granted tax abatement by Shelby County Council

The Shelby County Council approved a tax abatement for O’Neal Steel Tuesday to expand on its services at its Shelbyville facility. The $4.1 million purchase of manufacturing equipment and real estate improvement will begin in November and be completed by the spring of 2023. The tax abatement scales downward...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
offtackleempire.com

Yes, We SHOULD Talk About Tom Allen on the Hot Seat at Indiana

Each week, I watch Indiana football. No matter how much it pains me, I do it. I go through the whole routine too. I listen to the CrimsonCast preview and recap podcast each week. I also enjoy the preview/recap/Hoosier news Mind Your Banners podcast brought to you by the Hoosier beat writers (apologies if the title isn’t exactly right) Zach Osterman and Dustin Dopirak. I read their articles each week and definitely submit my questions to the Q&A when I have something I’m upset about or just generally curious about.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said he was found safe. COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown […]
COLUMBUS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30

Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
NASHVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Silver Alert: Aaron Brenton, 40, of Columbus

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aaron Brenton, a 40 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white/red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie and sweatpants, and sandals. Aaron is missing from Columbus, Indiana, and...
COLUMBUS, IN
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana

Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J. Ozaeta, 28, of Columbus, told police […]
COLUMBUS, IN

