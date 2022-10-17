ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

KISS 106

Haunted Car Wash Coming to Newburgh, Indiana in 2022

The Evansville area will have another haunted car wash to visit this Halloween season. Warrick County will have its very own haunted car wash in 2022. This is just one more spooky Halloween event that you might want to mark in your calendars. Here's everything you need to know. What...
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

What’s Black & White and Adoptable in Newburgh, IN? Molly, Poppy, & Pascha [WHS Pets of the Week]

Meet Molly. Molly is a pit mix that has been at the WHS for a little while now and is ready for her forever home! The BEST part about Miss Molly McMutt is that she is housetrained! She's four years old so she still lots of life left but old enough that she's settled down and doesn't have the puppy energy and habits. She doesn't care for cats so a home without feline friends would be best. She's awfully cute with her big doe eyes and sweet smile.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bethesda soon to start mobile food distribution event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bethesda Ministries International, Inc. will soon open up their mobile food distribution event. The event will be at 1820 Stringtown Road, in Evansville. It will on November 2 at 6:00 p.m. The income eligibility guidelines are as follows: # in Household Yearly Income 1 $29,300 2 $33,500 3 $37,700 4 $41,850 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Lanes of Petersburg Rd closed Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert on Evansville’s north side. Officials say a contractor working for the Evansville Sewer Department will have the eastbound lanes of Petersburg Road between Petersburg Place and Thunderbolt Golf Course (6901 Petersburg Rd) closed for sewer work. It’s starts Friday, October...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend

All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

You Can Go Trick or Treating at Scales Lake Park in Boonville

The annual tradition of trick or treating at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana continues in 2022. Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself. You can swim at the beach, rent a boat, go kayaking, and fishing.
BOONVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Trunk-or-Treat Events in the Evansville – Owensboro Area

Trunk-or-treating has quickly become every parent's favorite way to do Halloween trick-or-reating. With most of these events being held in public locations like fire and police stations, churches, and other well-known organizations in the area, it's a no-brainer when it comes to both safety and fu. Owensboro-Philpot. Dawson Baptist Church...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

West Side Nut Club Announces 2022 Half Pot Winner

10 days after the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2022 Fall Festival Half Pot, the club held a press conference announcing a winner had come forward to claim their share of the massive jackpot during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Newburgh bakery closing for good

A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
NEWBURGH, IN
99.5 WKDQ

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

City of Vincennes creates new mobile app for residents

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mayor's office has created the City of Vincennes smartphone app. The app, which launched last week, was created as a way for those who live and work in Vincennes to keep in touch with the city. Inside the app, the address and contact information for...
VINCENNES, IN
KISS 106

Southern Indiana Woman Overcomes Fear to Raise Money For Granted Evansville

If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 39, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community. I made the decision to go OVER THE EDGE last year, so I thought I would share my personal story about why Granted is so important, and if I can do this, anyone can. Literally anyone. The Chick-fil-A cow rappelled for Pete's sake!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

