How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the early 1900s, the city of Evansville has seen massive fires in places that you might pass every day. The Mead Johnson parking lot? Try the site of a devastating inferno right after World War II. Main Street downtown? How about being burned almost completely...
“7-minute fireball” Evansville family business saved by EFD’s wall of water
Many businesses have been affected in some way by the Morton Warehouse fire that happened early Monday morning. The family-owned business, Evansville Garage Doors (EGD), is no different, President Jeff Rothschild tells us just how close he came to losing everything.
Haunted Car Wash Coming to Newburgh, Indiana in 2022
The Evansville area will have another haunted car wash to visit this Halloween season. Warrick County will have its very own haunted car wash in 2022. This is just one more spooky Halloween event that you might want to mark in your calendars. Here's everything you need to know. What...
What’s Black & White and Adoptable in Newburgh, IN? Molly, Poppy, & Pascha [WHS Pets of the Week]
Meet Molly. Molly is a pit mix that has been at the WHS for a little while now and is ready for her forever home! The BEST part about Miss Molly McMutt is that she is housetrained! She's four years old so she still lots of life left but old enough that she's settled down and doesn't have the puppy energy and habits. She doesn't care for cats so a home without feline friends would be best. She's awfully cute with her big doe eyes and sweet smile.
Bethesda soon to start mobile food distribution event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bethesda Ministries International, Inc. will soon open up their mobile food distribution event. The event will be at 1820 Stringtown Road, in Evansville. It will on November 2 at 6:00 p.m. The income eligibility guidelines are as follows: # in Household Yearly Income 1 $29,300 2 $33,500 3 $37,700 4 $41,850 […]
Evansville Indiana Northside Restaurant Closes Its Doors Just 15 Months After Opening
We're sad to report that another Evansville area restaurant has made the tough decision to close its doors. We reported back in January of 2021 that a longtime Evansville restaurant was closing its doors. Iwataya Japanese Restaurant closed up shop on its North Kentucky Avenue location after twenty years of serving sushi and other Japanese cuisines to the community.
Traffic Alert: Lanes of Petersburg Rd closed Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert on Evansville’s north side. Officials say a contractor working for the Evansville Sewer Department will have the eastbound lanes of Petersburg Road between Petersburg Place and Thunderbolt Golf Course (6901 Petersburg Rd) closed for sewer work. It’s starts Friday, October...
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
You Can Go Trick or Treating at Scales Lake Park in Boonville
The annual tradition of trick or treating at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana continues in 2022. Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself. You can swim at the beach, rent a boat, go kayaking, and fishing.
Trunk-or-Treat Events in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Trunk-or-treating has quickly become every parent's favorite way to do Halloween trick-or-reating. With most of these events being held in public locations like fire and police stations, churches, and other well-known organizations in the area, it's a no-brainer when it comes to both safety and fu. Owensboro-Philpot. Dawson Baptist Church...
Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler store has been closed by the Warrick County Health Department. According to a social media post, health officials ordered Kamper’s Market to temporarily close for unsanitary conditions until their violations are corrected. The closure notice must remain in place and can only be...
EVV plans to extend Delta service to one major southern city
Evansville Regional Airport officials announced this week, they will be extending their service to Atlanta. Delta Airlines 717 from Evansville to Atlanta will now continue flights until spring of 2023. This is the second time the Delta flight has been extended.
Smoke from Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire Spotted Miles Away by Residents in Surrounding Counties [PHOTOS]
Before the sun rose in Evansville Monday morning, firefighters were on the scene of a massive warehouse fire downtown that sent towering flames and a huge cloud of thick, black smoke into the sky spotted by southern Indiana and western Kentucky residents as far as 30 miles away. Massive Warehouse...
West Side Nut Club Announces 2022 Half Pot Winner
10 days after the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2022 Fall Festival Half Pot, the club held a press conference announcing a winner had come forward to claim their share of the massive jackpot during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets.
UPDATED INFO: Large Warehouse Fire in Evansville – Several Roads Closed Including Parts of the Lloyd
Every firefighter in the Evansville, Indiana area is on the scene of an enormous warehouse fire. The call came in at 4:40 AM. This fire quickly spread to nearby areas, causing grass fires. Morton Warehouses at 119 N. Morton is where this multiple-alarm fire began. Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike...
Newburgh bakery closing for good
A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
City of Vincennes creates new mobile app for residents
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mayor's office has created the City of Vincennes smartphone app. The app, which launched last week, was created as a way for those who live and work in Vincennes to keep in touch with the city. Inside the app, the address and contact information for...
Southern Indiana Woman Overcomes Fear to Raise Money For Granted Evansville
If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 39, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community. I made the decision to go OVER THE EDGE last year, so I thought I would share my personal story about why Granted is so important, and if I can do this, anyone can. Literally anyone. The Chick-fil-A cow rappelled for Pete's sake!
