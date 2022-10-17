The two-week grind of the District 10 soccer playoffs is set to begin on Monday with first-round games in Class 2A for boys and girls. The action starts with doubleheaders at Meadville and Titusville on Monday. Slippery Rock plays North East at 5:30 p.m. in 2A girls followed by General McLane and Hickory in 2A boys at 7:30 p.m. at Meadville. The Titusville doubleheader includes Harbor Creek against Grove City at 5:30 p.m. in 2A girls and Grove City against Franklin at 7:30 p.m. in 2A boys.

MEADVILLE, PA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO