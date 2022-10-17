Read full article on original website
Government Technology
States Looking at Digital Maps to Keep Schools Safe
(TNS) - In the wake of the devastating shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one of the latest tragedies in a decadeslong surge of violence in schools, some state lawmakers are embracing a bipartisan measure that skirts divisive gun debates: school maps and blueprints. Police, firefighters and emergency technicians often reference those...
Government Technology
Hawaii K-12 Schools to Implement Telehealth Statewide
The Hawaii Department of Education has partnered with Hazel Health to provide telehealth services for free to the more than 170,000 students in the state’s 295 schools. In a joint news release today, HIDOE said it would funnel nearly $4 million over the next three years into the program, which was officially launched this spring, to support Hazel’s platform. Within the tool, students at public schools can connect with the company’s multilingual licensed therapists and receive assessments, with sessions that can take place in school or at the student’s home. In certain cases, students will receive short-term counseling through video visits, while others could receive long-term care, with staff at Hazel working with families and local providers to connect students to the appropriate care, the release said.
Government Technology
Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12
Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
Government Technology
California Tech Agency Announces Four Senior Appointments
The California Department of Technology (CDT) is set to gain several new senior IT officials. Suzie Changus has been named state chief technology officer by Gov. Gavin Newsom. She has been serving as the chief information officer for the California Prison Industry Authority, a position she has held since 2018. The chief technology officer position has been vacant since the promotion of Liana Bailey-Crimmins to state CIO in June.
Government Technology
In Cybersecurity, Partnerships and Workforce Are Crucial
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Citing sobering numbers on job openings and potential online incidents, state technology and cybersecurity leaders urged colleagues Thursday...
Government Technology
Missouri’s Layered Approach to a Single Sign-On Portal
A citizen-first initiative is well underway in Missouri, state CIO Jeff Wann told Government Technology at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers Annual Conference in Louisville last week. To create a single sign-on portal for residents, the state is building a multilayered system on the back end so users have a seamless experience interacting with any state agency they may need.
Government Technology
Industry Insider One-on-One: CIO for Sprawling Water District Talks About Priorities, Security
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Government Technology
N. Dakota CIO Shawn Riley Reflects on State Service, Road Ahead
Last week, North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley announced that he would be leaving state service to start a new role in the private sector. He shared some of his final thoughts about where state IT stands ahead of his Dec. 2 departure. Over the course of the nearly six years...
Government Technology
Georgia IT Leaders: ‘Cloud Is the Direction We’re Going In’
Dmitry Kagansky is relatively new to the role of chief technology officer for the state of Georgia, having been named just last month to replace Steve Nichols, who held the position for two decades. But before taking over as CTO, Kagansky was the state’s cloud architect. However, Kagansky revealed...
Government Technology
Government Technology
Special Districts Move Toward the Future
Modern processes and technologies transform internal operations and customer service. Evolving needs and rising expectations are prompting special districts to replace aging technologies and digitize manual processes. The Fall Special Districts Summit, a live virtual event held on Sept. 21, offered a real-world look at how districts are building network...
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: State Tech Department’s IT Services Purchases in Third Quarter
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state’s technology department made 12 purchases of IT services during the year’s third quarter and spent nearly...
Government Technology
No Internet, Now What? A New York Village Plans for the Worst
A New York village is planning for the possibility of a major Internet outage — the kind that could last six months. “There will be a time when an outage occurs due to a major solar flare, terrorism or human error, lasting weeks or months on a regional or national level,” Lynbrook Village Administrator John Giordano told Government Technology.
Government Technology
Metrolink Dumps Diesel in Move to Cleaner, Sustainable Fuel
Powering trains with diesel is so has-been. How about pouring in some recycled plant oils from soybeans or corn? Throw in some fish oil too, for good measure. These are some of the renewable fuels that Metrolink, a regional commuter rail network in Southern California, is using to power its locomotives. Metrolink is the first transit agency in the nation to transition completely to renewables. This move has earned the rail service Gold Level recognition in the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Sustainability Commitment program.
Government Technology
Legislative Session Yields Privacy, Blockchain Laws
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The recent legislative session is behind us, but technology companies and governments alike should be aware of several...
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Corrections Department to Deploy Body Cameras
(TNS) — Body cameras will soon begin to be worn by state corrections department employees who work outside state prisons and community corrections centers to halt contraband from entering those secured facilities. A $90,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with matching funds from the Pennsylvania Department...
Government Technology
California Judge Blocks Sharing of Gun Owner Data
(TNS) — A state law providing the names and other identifying information of gun owners in California to researchers studying the effectiveness of gun-violence restraining orders has been blocked by a judge, who says it may violate the owners' privacy rights. The information, which also includes the addresses, phone...
