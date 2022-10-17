ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early-morning shooting in West Oakland injures 1

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:51

OAKLAND -- A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said.

The city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue.

Officers responded to the location, and while they were there, another shooting was detected two blocks away in the 1900 block of Union Street.

That's where officers located the victim, according to police. The person was taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition, police said.

Anyone who can help with the investigation into the shooting is asked to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

