ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity receives $12,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Rutherford County

Murfreesboro, TN — Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) has received a $12,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete two Housing Plus Aging In Place projects in Rutherford County TN. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S. “This wonderful grant allows our Habitat affiliate to serve low to moderate income seniors in Rutherford County with critical repairs, so their homes are safe and accessible,” states Terri Shultz, RCHFH Executive Director. “Studies show that seniors who can stay in their homes stay connected to their community and friends and have a better quality of life.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Water Resources Department upgrading customer service software

(Murfreesboro, TN) The City of Murfreesboro Water Resources Department is upgrading customer service software this weekend, Oct. 21-24. As a result, certain features will not be available while the system is upgrading. The Automated phone system, used to check balances and make payments, will be unavailable from 4:30 p.m., Friday,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Approves Updated Sewer Tap And Capacity Fees On First Reading

Cookeville City Council approved on first reading an ordinance Thursday night amending the city’s code setting new sewer tap fees. Water Quality Control Director Barry Turner said the last time the fees were updated was in 2005. He said with so much new development going on, it was important to update these fees to recoup the cost of creating sewer taps. According to Turner, the city is losing approximately $1,200 per tap.
COOKEVILLE, TN
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus

Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools

(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule

The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro city council passes smoking bill on its final reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Metro Council meeting passed the smoking bill on its third and final reading. The ordinance prohibits smoking and the use of vapor products in certain age-restricted venues in Nashville and Davidson County. The ban will take effect on March 1, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

‘We all need human connection’ and the Rutherford County Virtual School

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) While the term ‘virtual school’ may conjure memories of the pandemic, Rutherford County Virtual School continues into its third year, pushing the virtual school model to greater success drawing its largest number of enrolled students yet. At the head of the school is Jessica Supakhan,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy