Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity receives $12,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Rutherford County
Murfreesboro, TN — Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) has received a $12,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete two Housing Plus Aging In Place projects in Rutherford County TN. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S. “This wonderful grant allows our Habitat affiliate to serve low to moderate income seniors in Rutherford County with critical repairs, so their homes are safe and accessible,” states Terri Shultz, RCHFH Executive Director. “Studies show that seniors who can stay in their homes stay connected to their community and friends and have a better quality of life.”
Water Resources Department upgrading customer service software
(Murfreesboro, TN) The City of Murfreesboro Water Resources Department is upgrading customer service software this weekend, Oct. 21-24. As a result, certain features will not be available while the system is upgrading. The Automated phone system, used to check balances and make payments, will be unavailable from 4:30 p.m., Friday,...
Cookeville Approves Updated Sewer Tap And Capacity Fees On First Reading
Cookeville City Council approved on first reading an ordinance Thursday night amending the city’s code setting new sewer tap fees. Water Quality Control Director Barry Turner said the last time the fees were updated was in 2005. He said with so much new development going on, it was important to update these fees to recoup the cost of creating sewer taps. According to Turner, the city is losing approximately $1,200 per tap.
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus
Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
New Balance distribution center to bring jobs, more people to Wilson County
Population growth is not slowing down anytime soon in Wilson County.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
Families plan to file lawsuit against Lucky Ladd Farms after E. coli report
Lucky Ladd Farms is responding to claims that they were negligent after a child died from catching E. coli. Three families have gotten an attorney and they’re planning to file a lawsuit against them.
UPDATE: $5.5 Million Grant to Replace 37,000 Feet of Water Lines in Rutherford County
UPDATE: Rutherford County – and specifically Consolidated Utility District (CUD) -- will receive just over $5.5 million from the state to replace more than 37,000 feet of water lines, improve current service to underserved communities, and provide service to local households lacking water. CUD will use the funds to...
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
NOW HIRING: Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $20,000 Sign-on Bonus Wednesday at the VA Campus in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Wednesday career fair for those in the nursing industry is expected to be a big success at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro…. Nicole Crum with the VA told WGNS NEWS the walk-in hiring fair will be between 9 AM and 2 PM Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022)…
TWRA proposes new fishing rules, including one limiting how many bass people can catch on Douglas Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has released its 2023 fishing regulation proposals. One of the proposed changes is looking to establish a limit on the amount of largemouth and smallmouth bass that can be caught per season at Douglas Lake. If approved, the rule...
Tennessee Department of Education at risk of losing federal funding due to student testing issues
From Local 3 News: The US Department of Education has sent a warning to Tennessee saying the state must make changes to student testing or risk losing part of its federal funding. The department identified several findings related to Tennessee Department of Education’s state assessments that were administered in the...
Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools
(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule
The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
Metro city council passes smoking bill on its final reading
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Metro Council meeting passed the smoking bill on its third and final reading. The ordinance prohibits smoking and the use of vapor products in certain age-restricted venues in Nashville and Davidson County. The ban will take effect on March 1, 2023.
‘Calls of desperation’ to fix problems at Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
Davidson County has just 11 of the 63 positions filled at Child Protective Services, according to Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville).
‘We all need human connection’ and the Rutherford County Virtual School
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) While the term ‘virtual school’ may conjure memories of the pandemic, Rutherford County Virtual School continues into its third year, pushing the virtual school model to greater success drawing its largest number of enrolled students yet. At the head of the school is Jessica Supakhan,...
