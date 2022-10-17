Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
‘Ghosts’ Star Román Zaragoza on Sasappis’ Tree & Modern Native Representation
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 4, “The Tree.”]. Ghosts took a nature-focused path in its latest episode, “The Tree,” as Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) took it upon themselves to rescue a tree that was important to Sasappis (Román Zaragoza).
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Albany Herald
‘Dead to Me’: Garret Dillahunt Joins Final Season in ‘ER’ Reunion
Netflix‘s Dead to Me is staging an ER reunion in its third and final season. Garret Dillahunt will be a recurring guest star when the Netflix dramedy returns on Thursday, November 17, reuniting him onscreen with his former ER costar and Dead to Me co-lead Linda Cardellini.
Albany Herald
‘Boiling Point’: Stephen Graham Movie to Become TV Series
The critically acclaimed film Boiling Point, which stars Stephen Graham (Help) as a charismatic but overworked chef, is set to be adapted for television by the BBC. Picking up six months from where the film left off, the five-part series will see Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as Head Chef at her own restaurant, with many of the film’s original cast reprising their roles alongside her, including Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily. The film’s co-writers, James Cummings and Philip Barantini, will reunite, with Cummings writing and Barantini directing the first two episodes.
Albany Herald
'Ticket to Paradise' gets mileage out of its George Clooney-Julia Roberts pairing
Think of "Ticket to Paradise" like a postcard of beautiful people having fun in a beautiful place and you'll get along just fine. Giving it much more thought than that won't help this rom-com vehicle for George Clooney and Julia Roberts, although the "com" part proves a trifle deficient in a movie that's significantly better when it's sweet than salty.
Albany Herald
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Easter Eggs and Song Meanings
Taylor Swift Midnights Easter eggs are finally here. The mastermind herself dropped her 10th album at midnight on Oct. 21, 2022, which Swifties figured out is Swift's 12,000th day on this planet.
‘Wednesday’: Why Tim Burton Chose the Series as His First Small-Screen Project: ‘She Shares My Worldviews on Things’
Some of Tim Burton's famous works include 'The Corpse Bride,' 'Beetlejuice,' and many more gothic classics. Netflix's 'Wednesday' will be the filmmaker's first time tackling a series with the fan-favorite Addams family.
Albany Herald
Soul Train Awards 2022: Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead nominations
BET announced the host, nominees and premiere date of this year's "Soul Train Awards" on Thursday. Actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole will host the awards show which will be filmed November 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A-list NYC restaurant owner calls out James Corden again after the TV star backtracked on his apology
"When James Corden said in yesterday's NY Times that he hadn't done 'anything wrong, on any level,' was he joking?" the restaurateur said Friday.
The Rookie: Feds Picked Up for (a True) Full Season at ABC
Niecy Nash-Betts has re-upped her fidelity, bravery and integrity pledge through (at least) May. ABC on Friday ordered an additional nine episodes of freshman drama The Rookie: Feds, bringing its total Season 1 haul to 22 episodes (aka a true, honest-to-goodness full-season — remember those?). The Rookie: Feds debuted on Sept. 27 to 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, though those Live+Same Day numbers swelled to 6.4 million and a 1.5 with delayed playback factored in. Season-to-date, the light procedural — a spinoff of the Nathan Fillion-fronted The Rookie — is averaging a 101% gain in audience with delayed playback,...
Albany Herald
Tony Danza Joins Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ for Season 3
Just days after Tony Danza joined And Just Like That… on HBO Max, the Who’s The Boss icon has been cast in another premium cable series. Danza will join Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan in Season 3. According to Deadline, the actor will make his first appearance in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday, October 23.
Albany Herald
James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban
When it comes to all that drama surrounding being temporarily banned from a famous New York City restaurant, James Corden finds it all "so silly." In an interview with the New York Times to promote his forthcoming Amazon series "Mammals," Corden commented on another patron at the restaurant where he was dining with the Times reporter having words with her server about not liking her eggs.
Albany Herald
Meet the (anti) heroes of 'Black Adam'
Just when you thought you finally committed most of the names of the ever-growing Suicide Squad to memory, DC goes and casts a new crew of antiheroes in "Black Adam," its latest bid for box office domination. Meet the Justice Society of America (JSA), a crew of superheroes who want...
