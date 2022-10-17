Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Friends & Family Host Meat Benefit in Owensboro, Kentucky to Honor Roxie Pickrell
Tickets are on sale now for a meat fundraiser, in memory of Roxie Pickrell, who was just 13 years old when she died from brain cancer. Get your Boston Butt ordered today and support Puzzle Pieces. Roxie Pickrell was just 13 years old when she took her last breath. It...
wevv.com
Community trunk-or-treat event being hosted in Owensboro
Community members in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being invited to participate in a "trunk-or-treat" event ahead of Halloween. Officials with Brescia University said they'd be hosting the annual trunk-or-treat event for the community on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The event is put together by the Brescia University Psychology Club/Psi Chi, and will...
Kentucky Mom Encourages Other Women to Squash Their Fears of Mammograms
October is National Breast Cancer Month. It is a great time to remind everyone about early detection and getting checked. Today is National Mammography Day. Let's Do This. I remember it like it was yesterday, April of 2020 I was giving myself a monthly breast exam and noticed a lump that I had never felt before. It was tender to touch and stuck out to me that it definitely shouldn't be there. We have a family history of breast cancer and in the back of my mind I don't necessarily worry but I think what if I don't check and something happens and it's too late? I am not just taking care of myself but of my family.
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical Coming to Owensboro, KY
When I was a kid, I was obsessed with all of the TV Christmas specials. I loved Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, The Year Without a Santa Claus. My absolute favorite though, hands down, was Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Honestly, I am 50-years-old now and I STILL love that show. Each time the holiday season rolls around, I scan the TV listings to see when Rudolph's going to be on and I set my DVR to record it. That Rankin Bass masterpiece is pure magic!
West Side Nut Club Announces 2022 Half Pot Winner
10 days after the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2022 Fall Festival Half Pot, the club held a press conference announcing a winner had come forward to claim their share of the massive jackpot during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets.
Owensboro’s Grace Bush Was Crowned UK’s Homecoming Queen – GO CATS
The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
hancockclarion.com
Seriously injured survivors; Charles and Joanne Duncan, and granddaughter, Brooklyn Conkright
It has been just over a year since Charles & Joanne Duncan and their granddaughter, Brooklyn Conkright, were seriously injured in a wreck on Thursday afternoon, Oct 14, 2021 in Hawesville. Charles “Chucky” Duncan was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck, with Brookyn sitting in the middle seat and Joanne...
wevv.com
Newburgh bakery closing for good
A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
WTVW
Park & Plaza hosts movie night with free refreshments
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville announced their next movie in their Outdoor Movie series at the Park & Plaza will be played on October 22. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Dr. Festus Claybon Park Basketball Court. The movie will be Space Jam.
Group of friends take home massive Castle Bands Half Pot
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Four “Hamiltons” transformed into over $60,000 for a few friends in Newburgh this week. The Castle Bands social media page announced the four winners that took home their massive half pot prize. “We’d like to congratulate Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent for being the winners […]
Take A Peek Inside This Super Fun Interactive Pumpkin Trail in Kentucky
Celebrating three years of pumpkin fun this Interactive Halloween Attraction in Kentucky is so much fun for the whole family. The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page.
Newburgh cupcake bakery shuts their doors
Lil' Tate's Cupcakes announced on Tuesday they will be closing their bakery on November 21.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY
Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
Old Dominion Kicking Off 2023 with Big Concert in Evansville, Indiana
The 2023 concert season is going to get started quickly in Evansville Indiana. Old Dominion is bringing their No Bad Vibes Tour to the Ford Center. The band's rolling into town on Thursday, January 19th and tickets are going on sale on Friday, October 28th. And, here at WBKR, we have complete tour info for you. It's going to be awesome!
Fordsville, KY Will Host Huge Fundraiser for Inspiring 9-Year-Old Cancer Patient
Meet Aiden Calloway. Aiden celebrated his 9th birthday on Friday, September 9th. Three days later, on Monday, September 12th, his young life changed almost instantly. And it changed dramatically. Aiden was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoma, a uniquely rare form of cancer. In fact, according to the American Cancer Society, T-cell...
DCPS names 2022 Distinguished Alumni
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) Board of Education has named the 2022 Distinguished Alumni award recipients, Kevin Akers and Dr. Mark Newman. “On behalf of the Board of Education, we are excited to have two of our outstanding alumni returning to DCPS for this recognition,” said Dale Stewart, DCPS […]
Sewer repairs to close an Owensboro road
The city of Owensboro announced Leitchfield Road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Fourth Street.
Henderson Police Department Hosting Pink Patch Fundraiser for Chemo Buddies
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Henderson Police Department is doing its part to help raise money for an Evansville non-profit dedicated to providing care and companionship for those who are undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Henderson Police Department Launches Pink Patch Program Fundraiser. Unfortunately, many of us in the...
“7-minute fireball” Evansville family business saved by EFD’s wall of water
Many businesses have been affected in some way by the Morton Warehouse fire that happened early Monday morning. The family-owned business, Evansville Garage Doors (EGD), is no different, President Jeff Rothschild tells us just how close he came to losing everything.
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0