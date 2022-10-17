Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz expected to miss 4-6 weeks, could land on IR

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz played through a fractured finger in Thursday’s win over the Chicago Bears. However, the latest injury to the signal-caller is going to sideline him Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers and beyond.

Wentz already went into Week 6 dealing with a biceps strain that left him at far less than 100% against Chicago. He injured his finger early in the game and could be seen grimacing after it happened then trying to manage the pain throughout the game. As a result of the damage to his finger, Wentz has one of his worst performances of the season.

Carson Wentz stats (Week 6): 12-of-22, 99 passing yards, 4.5 ypa, 66.3 quarterback rating, 54.6% completion rate

Following the victory, Wentz underwent testing that determined he fractured the finger. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network , the Commanders’ quarterback went to Los Angeles on Monday to undergo further evaluation. Rapoport noted later in the day that Wentz is expected to miss 4-6 weeks of action and could be placed on injured reserve.

Washington will likely start Taylor Heinicke Week 7 and beyond. The 29-year-old passer started in 15-of-16 games during the 2021 season, posting a 20-to-15 TD-INT ratio with an 85.9 quarterback rating. Considering he went 7-8 as the starter, the Commanders should only be a slight underdog at FedEx Field against Green Bay.

While it will allow for rookie quarterback Sam Howell to slide into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, it remains to be seen when he might get a shot this season. Heinicke is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL and Washington drafted Howell as a long-term project who it wanted to use the entire 2022 season to develop without forcing into a starting role.

Wentz’s injury extends beyond the on-field impact to the Commanders’ offense. As part of the offseason deal with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington included a conditional 2023 draft pick.

If Wentz played at least 70% of the team’s offensive snaps, the Commanders would trade their 2023 second-round pick to Indianapolis. Now facing the possibility of missing multiple games, the fractured finger could allow Washington to only surrender its third-round pick to the Colts. Considering how poorly the Commanders’ offense is performing this season, the change from Wentz to Heinicke likely won’t have a massive impact on the offense.

