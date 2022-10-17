Read full article on original website
thelines.com
SWARC Meets Wednesday As Sportsbooks Prepare For Maryland
As fans anticipate mobile sportsbooks in Maryland, SWARC meets Wednesday, October 19, to hopefully solidify a launch date. The market is expected to go live before the end of 2022 with rolling applications approved. This targeted launch window has seen potential sportsbooks prepare to go live with online sports betting in Maryland.
thelines.com
SWARC Will Approve Sportsbook Licenses On November 21
During the Wednesday, October 19 meeting, officials determined a date to begin approving Maryland online sportsbooks. The Sports Wagering Application Review Committee (SWARC) will approve licenses on Monday, November 21. Once licenses are approved, sportsbooks will need to have internal controls approved as the next step. Sportsbooks in Maryland will...
thelines.com
More Than Two Dozen Operators File To Be Massachusetts Sportsbooks
29 businesses have reportedly filled out an initial form in order to become Massachusetts sportsbooks. Of the businesses, sports betting juggernauts such as Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, and FanDuel are among those vying for market access. Massachusetts sports betting is projected to be live with retail in January 2022 with online...
