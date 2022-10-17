Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
iPad preorders - where to buy the all-new entry-level Apple tablet
The all-new Apple iPad (2022) has been revealed in a surprisingly unceremonious announcement by Apple, though it looks like the biggest refresh to the manufacturer's standard tablet for some time. You don't have to wait until next week to buy it, though, as preorders for the new iPad are available right now. Check below for the latest availability at all the major retailers in the US, UK and Australia.
TechRadar
iPad Pro 2022 vs iPad Pro 2021: The best just got (slightly) better
Apple has quietly announced the iPad Pro 2022 in 11-inch and 12.9-inch formats, replacing the iPad Pro 2021 that launched some 17 months prior. The low-key nature of the announcement tells you one simple thing about these new models: they’re very similar indeed to their immediate predecessors. Don’t expect any bold new features or components here.
TechRadar
A favorite app on macOS gets updated to make my Mac's display even brighter
After trying out Vivid 1.0 on my MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) back in April, which expands the brightness to take advantage of the HDR display beyond Apple's settings, the developers have brought out version 2.0, which remakes the app from the ground up. In a tweet (opens in new tab)...
TechRadar
This free video editor update is set to make your colors pop
Vegas Pro 20 has received a major free update - and adopts one of the best tools in Adobe Premiere Pro. Two months after its initial launch, the video editing software is taking delivery of a raft of new features that aim to “further enhance color grading workflow power, efficiencies and collaboration directly on the timeline,” according to Magix, the developer behind Vegas.
TechRadar
Taskbar updates and File Explorer tabs finally arrive in Windows 11
After Microsoft brought out the first major update to Windows 11, another minor update arrived this week (October 18) that finally brings two requested features to everyone - tabs in File Explorer and Taskbar improvements. Tabs are clearly the main feature here, especially for me, as being able to manage...
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
TechRadar
Forget Windows 11 and macOS – you can install Windows 95 on a MacBook
MacBooks (along with Windows and Linux PCs) can now get a new operating system, but it’s probably not the one you were expecting – Windows 95 has just risen from the dead in the form of a new app. As the Betanews website reports (opens in new tab),...
TechRadar
Why is the new cheap iPad the only one to get a camera upgrade I've wanted for years?
The new iPad 10.2 (2022) brought one upgrade that's unique in any iPad so far: the front camera has moved from the short edge to the longer edge. Now, that might not sound so much like an upgrade as a, uh, side-grade, but I've personally been desperate for this change since reviewing the first iPad Pro that featured the rounded-corner design that's now standard across (almost) the whole iPad range.
TechRadar
Microsoft is taking on CCleaner to help your PC in a future Windows 11 update
Microsoft is reportedly working on its own utility to help maintain your PC by recommending certain settings and deleting unused files and apps to help save space for a future Windows 11 update. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), it's available on the Microsoft Store as a public...
TechRadar
Sorry, Samsung, the iPad is still the only tablet worth buying
I love tablets, even more than I love phones. The best tablets are inviting and friendly, with huge pictures and big swiping gestures. The best phones are fragile and culpable – you put a case on it because you know you’re going to break something. With phones, every...
TechRadar
9 reasons why the Apple Pencil is the worst Apple product
Some of us started using technology to get away from writing with pencil and paper, but for many folks the switch to digital meant losing a precious tool. Apple resisted offering a stylus on its devices for years, but when the iPad went Pro, Apple realized that some professionals need a pen.
TechRadar
Bypass for Windows trusted file label gets unofficial patch
A vulnerability that allowed threat actors to bypass the Windows Mark of the Web (MotW) security mechanism has an unofficial fix thanks to micropatching service 0patch (opens in new tab). MoTW automatically flags all files and executables that were downloaded from untrusted sources via the internet, including zipped archives. Various...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra benchmark points to a top chipset but not enough RAM
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and its siblings are likely to be among the most exciting phones of 2023, and as we get closer to their launch, rumors and leaks are heating up, with the latest being a benchmark for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Spotted by MySmartPrice (opens in new...
TechRadar
The iPad Pro 2022 inches closer to replacing your MacBook
Apple has announced an update to its iPad Pro that will bring the powerful Apple M2 chip from the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) to the tablet. The new Pro tablet won’t get the fancy colors of the new iPad 10th Gen models, but it does get some fancy new capabilities for the Apple Pencil 2, as well as enhancements to media recording and playback, thanks to the M2. The iPad Pro is available now for pre-order, and will be in stores on October 26.
TechRadar
Microsoft Outlook's Exchange Online mailbox issues will be fixed… eventually
Microsoft has acknowledged a known issue that’s preventing some users from configuring their Exchange Online mailboxes in Outlook for Windows - but has given no timeline for a fix. As reported by BleepingComputer (opens in new tab), Microsoft has shared (opens in new tab) a manual fix for IT...
TechRadar
Don't wait for Black Friday to get these MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch deals
It seems Apple isn’t waiting around for Black Friday deals, as it’s just announced price cuts for refurbished MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) models. These are two of the best laptops you can buy right now, and come with a choice of powerful M1...
TechRadar
Google just revealed another totally new operating system
Google is hoping to expand its stake in the software industry with the launch of KataOS, a new OS for machine learning tools. Described in a company blog post (opens in new tab) as, "a provably secure platform that's optimized for embedded devices that run ML applications", KataOS will run alongside its reference implementation, Sparrow.
TechRadar
Google pressing RCS adoption with latest Messages update
RCS (Rich Communication Service) is a communication standard that aims to replace the old SMS (Short Message Service) protocol. The more modern standard allows for "richer text features," higher quality content, and end-to-end encryption for better security, according to Google (opens in new tab). And that’s pretty much what users will be getting in this update, though app security won’t see any improvements.
TechRadar
5 reasons why it is worth paying for a password manager
Ask any internet user about an annoyance, and passwords will come up, as everyone has been locked out of their own account at some point for failure to input the correct password. The phrase ‘Password overload’ has even been coined to describe the situation with an increasing number of websites requiring login credentials. While the situation was bad enough back in 2020 with users having 70 to 80 passwords on average, now it has grown to 100 passwords for the average user- with power users having even more.
TechRadar
The best free video-editing software is coming to the iPad and we can't wait
The iPad is about to get a whole lot better for aspiring and established video creators, as DaVinci Resolve is getting an app version for Apple’s tablet. Apple had already spoiled the reveal during the announcement of its new M2-powered iPad Pro, but we now know that our pick for the best free video-editing software will be coming to iPads before the end of the year. You'll be able to use it to cut together and edit sound and video clips from your iPad storage, Photos library, iCloud, and external USB-C sticks, just as you can on the PC version.
Comments / 0