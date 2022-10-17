Apple has announced an update to its iPad Pro that will bring the powerful Apple M2 chip from the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) to the tablet. The new Pro tablet won’t get the fancy colors of the new iPad 10th Gen models, but it does get some fancy new capabilities for the Apple Pencil 2, as well as enhancements to media recording and playback, thanks to the M2. The iPad Pro is available now for pre-order, and will be in stores on October 26.

