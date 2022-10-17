Capcom apologizes for breaking Resident Evil Village on Steam

The latest patch for the Steam version of Resident Evil Village accidentally broke the game in some pretty significant ways, and Capcom is sorry.

The publisher posted a hilariously brief notice earlier today. "After installing the latest patch, the following has been observed," it begins, specifying "a message appears that mentions the need to restart the game" and "game crashes." I don't know about you, but I'm choosing to read this with the cadence of Destiny 2's beloved ' Moon's Haunted ' meme.

'The following has been observed,' Capcom says.

'Game crashes,' frustrated players reply.

'What?' Capcom asks, confused.

'Game crashes,' players repeat, opening task manager with malicious intent.

Both of the observed problems with this patch can easily make the game outright unplayable, and that seems to be the case for a lot of people judging from the hectic state of the game's latest Steam community discussions. A few lucky users didn't auto-update and can still play an older version of the game, but most seem to have been locked out by the patch.

Capcom was quick to stress that it is "currently working hard to fix this issue, please give us some time to have the issue resolved," and just as quick to apologize for said issue three times within about 100 words.

Some players have found that the new crashes are tied to an update delivered with pre-orders of the Winters' expansion. Your mileage may vary, but if you're desperate to get the game working right now and you have pre-ordered the Winters DLC, you may have some success with refunding your pre-order and reinstalling the game. Failing that, you'll just have to wait for a fix – perhaps an impending rollback from Capcom's end.

