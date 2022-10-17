ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Black Friday deal sees the Google Nest Mini drop to just £20

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
 2 days ago

Looking for early Black Friday deals on smart home products? Then you’re in luck as the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) has dropped to its lowest price at John Lewis, a whole month ahead of the Black Friday sales .

If you’re looking to update your smart speaker or want a new addition to your smart home, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) by 60% off, taking it down to just £20.

Originally priced at £49, the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is now just £20, saving shoppers £29 on this popular smart speaker. This deal is only available in the Chalk colour.

At T3, we’ve tried out the best smart speakers on the market and gave the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) a spot on our list. In our Google Nest Mini review , we commented that it’s small in size but big on features. Our reviewer also said “it looks good, is incredibly versatile and fits neatly into pretty much any home.”

If you prefer something compact and petite, the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is the perfect addition to your home. As the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is a Google product, it comes with Google Assistant, so you can easily control the smart speaker with your voice to get the latest news and weather updates, set timers and alarms, and ask it any other questions.

To view the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) deal, click the link above to head over to John Lewis . To keep up-to-date with other early Black Friday deals, check out the best John Lewis Black Friday deals for more details and early offers.

Google Nest Mini (2nd generation): £49 , £20 at John Lewis
Get the 2nd generation Google Nest Mini at just £20 in this early Black Friday deal. This small and discreet smart speaker has bigger, richer sound than the previous generation, and improved voice recognition with Google Assistant. With the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation), you can easily control over 200 smart home devices and sync it with Chromecast or Google TV. Now, it’s better than half price! Available in Chalk. View Deal

If you’re a fan of Google smart home products, check out our guide to the best Google Home deals , where you can find all offers and discounts on the Google Nest Mini, Google Nest Audio and Google Nest Hub. For more Google Nest Mini deals, scroll through our deals widget below for the cheapest prices available right now.

