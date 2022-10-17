Early Black Friday deal sees the Google Nest Mini drop to just £20

Looking for early Black Friday deals on smart home products? Then you’re in luck as the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) has dropped to its lowest price at John Lewis, a whole month ahead of the Black Friday sales .

If you’re looking to update your smart speaker or want a new addition to your smart home, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) by 60% off, taking it down to just £20.

Buy the Google Nest Mini at John Lewis

Originally priced at £49, the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is now just £20, saving shoppers £29 on this popular smart speaker. This deal is only available in the Chalk colour.

At T3, we’ve tried out the best smart speakers on the market and gave the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) a spot on our list. In our Google Nest Mini review , we commented that it’s small in size but big on features. Our reviewer also said “it looks good, is incredibly versatile and fits neatly into pretty much any home.”

If you prefer something compact and petite, the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is the perfect addition to your home. As the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is a Google product, it comes with Google Assistant, so you can easily control the smart speaker with your voice to get the latest news and weather updates, set timers and alarms, and ask it any other questions.

To view the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) deal, click the link above to head over to John Lewis . To keep up-to-date with other early Black Friday deals, check out the best John Lewis Black Friday deals for more details and early offers.

