Strictly Come Dancing 2022 reveals iconic dances for BBC 100 episode — including the EastEnders theme tune

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be celebrating 100 years of the BBC for this weekend's show, which will open with a spectacular group number that sees the professional dancers and judges gatecrash some of the biggest BBC flagship shows.

For the first time ever, our couples will perform to an iconic BBC theme tune or dance in tribute to one of the BBC's most loved services.

From EastEnders to The Apprentice , let's see what the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples will be dancing to for this unforgettable night of celebration and dance...

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples dances
Couple Dance Style Track Artist/Writer BBC Show
Ellie S and Nikita Paso Doble Montagues and Capulets Sergei Prokofiev’s Ballet - Romeo and Juliet The Apprentice
Ellie T and Johannes Tango Casualty Theme Tune Ken Freeman Casualty
Fleur and Vito Jive Waterloo Abba Eurovision
Helen and Gorka Charleston Blue Peter Theme Tune Mike Oldfield Blue Peter
Jayde and Karen Charleston The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It) Victoria Wood BBC Comedy – Victoria Wood
Kym and Graziano Quickstep Ballroom Blitz Sweet Come Dancing
Molly and Carlos Couples' Choice Grange Hill Theme Tune Alan Hawkshaw BBC Children’s – Grange Hill
Hamza and Jowita Quickstep On Top Of The World Imagine Dragons BBC Nature Programming
James and Amy Foxtrot Julia’s Theme / EastEnders Theme Tune Simon May & Leslie Osborne EastEnders
Tony and Katya Cha Cha Grandstand Theme Tune Keith Mansfield BBC Sport – Grandstand
Tyler and Dianne Tango Doctor Who Theme Tune Segun Akinola Doctor Who
Will and Nancy Viennese Waltz Line Of Duty End Titles Carly Paradis Line Of Duty

Music legend Matt Goss was the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the competition, alongside his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova, after competing in the dance-off against former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh .

The judges all decided to save Kym and her pro partner Graziano Di Prima and talking about his exit, Matt said: “It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years. Thank you judges for your candor, you’ve helped me in many ways, my posture — Anton, I am more aware of it.

"This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honored to have danced with you, and everyone still in, I love you guys, go smash it.”

Matt Goss was sent home from the competition. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Fan-favourite Hamza Yassin topped the leaderboard with a whopping 39 points, the highest of the series so far — leaving fans falling for the TV presenter . Meanwhile, Will Mellor had been struck down with flu, but still managed to pull off his Rumba with partner Nancy Xu despite only a few rehearsals.

However, the judges seemed less impressed as Will found himself near the bottom of the leaderboard with 23 points. Luckily he managed to miss out on the dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, October 22 at 6.40pm, with the results show on Sunday at 6.45pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

