Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
2023 Critics Choice Awards Sets Chelsea Handler as Host
After Taye Diggs hosted the Critics Choice Awards four years in a row, there will be a new emcee in 2023. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced that Chelsea Handler will host the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will air live on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7/6c on The CW, from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Miles Tries to Get Answers From Robyn (VIDEO)
How much longer can Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) avoid her ex Miles’ (Stephen Bishop) questions about her work, especially considering the recent danger their daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) was in, refusing to leave the city, even with the threat of a bomb? That’s exactly the topic at hand in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 23 episode of The Equalizer.
Demi Moore's Toned Legs Steal the Show in New Photos
From swimwear to jackets, Demi Moore always makes a fashion statement. The actress put her long legs on display while showcasing a bright orange jacket from her latest collaboration. "Living in my new jacket from the Glenda Bailey x @PeruvianConnection collab 🧡," she captioned the two photos on her Instagram...
A-list NYC restaurant owner calls out James Corden again after the TV star backtracked on his apology
"When James Corden said in yesterday's NY Times that he hadn't done 'anything wrong, on any level,' was he joking?" the restaurateur said Friday.
Tony Danza Joins Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ for Season 3
Just days after Tony Danza joined And Just Like That… on HBO Max, the Who’s The Boss icon has been cast in another premium cable series. Danza will join Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan in Season 3. According to Deadline, the actor will make his first appearance in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday, October 23.
Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costume Gets Adorable Assist From Her Dog
Jennifer Garner has more than proven her spooky spirit, but that's not stopping her from sharing its latest incarnation. The multi-hyphenate filmed a fun little ditty with her dog, Birdie, and...herself?. With a little help from makeup artist Fiona Stiles, Birdie and the 13 Going on 30 actress haunted their...
Halloween Lawn Decorations Featuring Everyday 'Scary Things' Go Viral on Instagram
And the award for scariest decorations of the year goes to this Instagrammer's neighbor. If you're lucky, you may live near someone who's crafty enough to make a true-to-life pop culture-inspired Halloween display, or you may live close enough to one of the few award-winning haunted attractions in the country. But one Instagram user has a front-row ticket to the scariest house on the block.
Your Complete 2022 Lineup of TV Holiday Movies on Hallmark, Lifetime & More
It’s October, so you know what that means: Holiday movies featuring your favorite tropes (and perhaps original ideas), winter beverages, activities, meet-cutes, and misunderstandings begin airing. And you have options, whether it’s watching something on a network (or setting your DVR) or streaming whenever your heart desires it. You...
The Rookie: Feds Picked Up for (a True) Full Season at ABC
Niecy Nash-Betts has re-upped her fidelity, bravery and integrity pledge through (at least) May. ABC on Friday ordered an additional nine episodes of freshman drama The Rookie: Feds, bringing its total Season 1 haul to 22 episodes (aka a true, honest-to-goodness full-season — remember those?). The Rookie: Feds debuted on Sept. 27 to 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, though those Live+Same Day numbers swelled to 6.4 million and a 1.5 with delayed playback factored in. Season-to-date, the light procedural — a spinoff of the Nathan Fillion-fronted The Rookie — is averaging a 101% gain in audience with delayed playback,...
‘Wednesday’: Why Tim Burton Chose the Series as His First Small-Screen Project: ‘She Shares My Worldviews on Things’
Some of Tim Burton's famous works include 'The Corpse Bride,' 'Beetlejuice,' and many more gothic classics. Netflix's 'Wednesday' will be the filmmaker's first time tackling a series with the fan-favorite Addams family.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ First Look: Rossi, JJ & Luke Are on the Case (PHOTO)
Criminal Minds, the popular procedural that originally ran from 2005 to 2020, was never shy about showing the darker side of the many cases the Behavioral Analysis Unit team worked on — and those storylines will be even more unsettling when revival Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres its first two episodes on Thanksgiving, November 24, on Paramount+.
