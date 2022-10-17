Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.L. CaneFlorida State
Related
touropia.com
14 Free Things to Do in Miami, Florida
Miami’s reputation precedes itself. It’s not a destination that stands out as budget-friendly, not with its famous nightlife and dining scene. However, with its captivating history and local culture, to go along with its eye-catching nature and architecture, you can still enjoy Miami on a budget. Without spending...
secretmiami.com
10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami
Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
miamirealtors.com
Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
idesignarch.com
Neoclassical Plantation-Style Miami Home With Pool Pavilion
Signoret Residence is a stunning luxury home in Miami, Florida with neoclassical plantation architecture. The interior of the house is a subtle blend of contemporary and classic aesthetic. Sotolongo Salman Henderson Architects designed a modern home with traditional European flair. The result is an elegant home with clean lines and...
Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
Pharrell Williams’ BBC ICECREAM To Open Flagship Store In Miami
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM is opening a flagship store in Miami. The luxury streetwear brand, founded by Pharrell and NIGO, will bring its newest shop to the Art District in Wynwood, Miami, with its grand opening on Thursday (Oct. 20). BBC ICECREAM’s new brick-and-mortar will function as one part market and one part “canvas” for local and global artists, staying true to the neighborhood’s roots as Miami’s cultural and artistic epicenter.More from VIBE.comPharrell's Humanrace Aims To Protect All Skin Against UV Rays With New Suncare ProductsPharrell Parting With Several Luxe Items Via New Auction Site JoopiterLena Waithe And Pharrell Developing Roller...
calleochonews.com
5 exciting Fall concerts in Miami that will have you grooving
Dance your fall nights away with these entertainment-packed fall concerts in Miami 2022. Miamians definitely know how to party; the Magic City attracts different artists from every genre—Latin jazz, hip-hop, classic rock, and reggaeton, for its locals that enjoy concerts in Miami. If you’re a party animal who's ready...
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Opens Innovative Miami Flagship
Billionaire Boys Club, the influential streetwear imprint founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO in 2003, is opening a 5,000-square-foot flagship in Miami’s Art District. Designed by Alex Mustonen and Daniel Arsham’s New York-based installation studio SNARKITECTURE, the state-of-the-art space revamps the standard retail experience by mimicking the interior formula for an art studio. In doing so, the storefront showcases modern artworks and brand-inspired designs among innovative displays stocked with the label’s forward collections, all with the goal of driving social engagement.
theraidervoice.com
A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?
South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
WSVN-TV
Do the Right Thing program awards 10 Miami-Dade Students who inspired their community
MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students caught in scary situations were recognized for bravely doing the right thing. The honorees were bestowed their recognitions, Thursday morning. Out of 900 students nominated, the Do the Right Thing program honored 10 Miami-Dade students who have served as an inspiration to the...
Click10.com
Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station
AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
NBC Miami
Miami International Auto Show Returns to Miami Beach Convention Center
The Miami International Auto Show is officially underway on Miami Beach. The event has returned to the Miami Beach Convention Center with electric vehicles taking center stage along with two EV tracks. Hundreds of classic cars are also on display, along with new model cars, SUVs, trucks, and crossovers. The...
Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive
MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago. Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
NBC Miami
‘Real Housewives of Miami' Stars Honor Their Latin Roots for Hispanic Heritage Month
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, two South Florida women, best known for their roles on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami," are opening doors for others in the Latinx community by sharing their experiences. Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are famous for their roles on Peacock’s reality TV show, but...
secretmiami.com
You Can Soar Through The Trees At This Zipline Adventure Park In Miami
An exhilarating new ziplining experience is finally here and it’s putting your bravery to the test, sending you sailing over a tropical jungle while you take in the panoramic views of downtown and the bay!. Treetop Trekking Miami, located inside Jungle Island, spans six acres and is packed with...
Click10.com
Legendary JohnMartin’s pub in Coral Gables reopening, hosting job fair
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A legendary Coral Gables haunt, JohnMartin’s pub, is holding a job fair before it reopens its doors next month. The restaurant needs to fill more than 60 front and back of house positions. The hiring event is taking place all this week at the...
Click10.com
Biscayne Bay dead zone alert: Experts report fish kill is mainly around 2 canal discharge areas
MIAMI – Natalia Datorre reported she stepped out into her backyard facing Biscayne Bay Thursday in Miami Beach and was hit with a “dead fish” smell. Datorre, who lives in North Beach’s Biscayne Point area, reported finding dozens of dead flounder, toadfish, and other species to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
secretmiami.com
60-Degree Weather Is In The Forecast For Miami This Week
We hope you remember where you stashed away your favorite fall jacket because temperatures are dropping this week! A strong cold front has brought cooler and drier air to Florida, reaching all the way to Miami and it’s beginning today. That’s right! Cold weather (by our standards) has arrived....
Comments / 0