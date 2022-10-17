Read full article on original website
GTYP ‘Slice Of Fun’ Networking Event October 27 In Texarkana
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Slice Of Fun" Networking Event on October 27 in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. Come join Great Texarkana...
76 Arrested Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Oct 10 – 17
Whatever reason there might be for things to be slow the week before were sure made up for last week in Bowie County, Texas. One bright spot, the weekend wasn't bad at all. There were 24 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 52 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Freezing Blast Hits Texarkana Tuesday Night – Are You Ready?
We told you last week this was coming, well now it's here and it looks much colder than was originally predicted. Get ready Ark-La-Tex, our first freezing cold weather is headed straight for us as we drop to around 30 Tuesday night. The 4 Ps are to be protected Tuesday:
Homecoming Parade at Arkansas High Set for Oct. 18
The Texarkana Arkansas School District will be having a Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, October 19, at Arkansas High School. The community is invited to line the parade route, make sure you are wearing your favorite Razorback decade attire, and cheer on the Homecoming Court as they travel along the parade route.
Halloween Fun For The Whole Family at Dancing Ranch Farm Near Texarkana
The countdown to Halloween is officially on. Only a couple of more weekends to celebrate a fun and spooky time. Here's something fun for the whole family. It's a fun-filled experience at The Dancing Ranch Farm located between Texarkana and Fouke on Highway 71. Fun Activities for The Kids. When...
See The Disney Movie ‘Hocus Pocus’ Free Thursday In Texarkana
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Disney classic Halloween movie "Hocus Pocus" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
The "Universal Vibe" and "A Cycle Through History" highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. A Cycle Through Downtown Texarkana. This is what the city of Texarkana had to say about this ongoing event:. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System...
Time To Feed Hungry Kids – Texarkana Mobile Pack #4 Scheduled For Oct 28 & 29
Just seems like a couple of months ago we were packing meals for hungry kids at the Tacos 4 Life MobilePack #3, but it was way back in May. How time does fly... cause it's time to do it again. The cool thing about being a Tacos 4 Life restaurant...
2022 Fall Festivals & Trunk or Treat Events in Texarkana And Surrounding Areas
Who's ready for all the little ghosts and goblins? It's time to start making our list and checking it twice for all the fun events going on in and around the Texarkana area for the kids. Here it is! The list so far for all the great Fall Festivals and...
‘Teazur’ And ‘The Dusty Rose Band’ Highlight The Fantastic Weekend Music In Texarkana
From the rockers, "Teazur" to the country sounds of "The Dusty Rose Band", you can see 16 bands in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Will Fall Arrive In Texarkana Before The Goblins? Looks Like It
It just doesn't seem like fall when you're wearing shorts under your Halloween costume because it's too hot for jeans. Well, get ready Texarkana, looks like old man winter is wheezing in our general direction early next week and may stick around long enough to make All Hallows Eve feel just right.
Texarkana Farmers’ Market Will Offer Market Boxes Again This Year
If you enjoyed the Market Boxes in the past from the Texas Farmers’ Market then you will be happy to know that they are doing it again this year. The program will run from Monday, October 17 and will go until Friday, November 18. You will need to pre-order...
Get Your Dig On At The ‘Archeology Fair’ October 22 In Texarkana
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents 'Archeology Fair 2022' Saturday, October 22 at 10 AM at the Museum Of Regional History in Texarkana. The Museum of Regional History is located at 219 North Stateline in TexarkanaHere is what the Texarkana Museum systems had to say about the event. Join the Texarkana...
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
All Hallows Eve Cemetery Walk in Camden, Arkansas Oct. 21-22
Fall is here so why not take the short 90-minute drive to Camden, Arkansas to enjoy the changing fall colors and to the 2022 All Hallows Eve Cemetery Walk?. The All Hallows Eve Cemetery Walk will be on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21, and 22. The tours will continue all evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the historic Oakland Cemetery which was established in 1833.
I-30 Construction Will Cause Delays In Hooks And Leary Texas
There is ongoing construction on Interstate 30 which will affect people traveling East in the Hooks and Leary Texas area. The city of Texarkana had this to share from their Instagram page regarding the ongoing construction:. This is just a quick message from TxDOT Atlanta District to inform you of...
Have you Tried the New Mexican Restaurant in Nash? Now Open
It's no secret Texarkana loves Mexican food! And with being said, There's a brand new restaurant that just opened in Nash, El Parian, in the former location of Fiesta House on New Boston Road. El Parian Mexican Food. It's been a long time coming but El Parian Mexican Food is...
5 Things You Need to Know About ‘Oktoberfest On The Line’ in Texarkana
Get ready for a fun celebration in downtown Texarkana as we celebrate our Oktoberfest in a unique way as only Texarkana can celebrate. It's the first ever 'Oktoberfest On The Line' on Saturday, October 15. The weather should be perfect for all the family fun starting at 11 AM. What...
