Lafayette County, AR

Majic 93.3

76 Arrested Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Oct 10 – 17

Whatever reason there might be for things to be slow the week before were sure made up for last week in Bowie County, Texas. One bright spot, the weekend wasn't bad at all. There were 24 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 52 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Homecoming Parade at Arkansas High Set for Oct. 18

The Texarkana Arkansas School District will be having a Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, October 19, at Arkansas High School. The community is invited to line the parade route, make sure you are wearing your favorite Razorback decade attire, and cheer on the Homecoming Court as they travel along the parade route.
TEXARKANA, AR
See The Disney Movie ‘Hocus Pocus’ Free Thursday In Texarkana

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Disney classic Halloween movie "Hocus Pocus" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana

A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
EL DORADO, AR
5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

The "Universal Vibe" and "A Cycle Through History" highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. A Cycle Through Downtown Texarkana. This is what the city of Texarkana had to say about this ongoing event:. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System...
TEXARKANA, TX
55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
All Hallows Eve Cemetery Walk in Camden, Arkansas Oct. 21-22

Fall is here so why not take the short 90-minute drive to Camden, Arkansas to enjoy the changing fall colors and to the 2022 All Hallows Eve Cemetery Walk?. The All Hallows Eve Cemetery Walk will be on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21, and 22. The tours will continue all evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the historic Oakland Cemetery which was established in 1833.
CAMDEN, AR
I-30 Construction Will Cause Delays In Hooks And Leary Texas

There is ongoing construction on Interstate 30 which will affect people traveling East in the Hooks and Leary Texas area. The city of Texarkana had this to share from their Instagram page regarding the ongoing construction:. This is just a quick message from TxDOT Atlanta District to inform you of...
HOOKS, TX
