the dramedy about living on the autism spectrum created by Jason Katims, has been canceled at Amazon Prime Video. The series only aired for one season. Katims served as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on As We See It, which debuted its eight-episode first (and now only) season on the streamer in January. It was well received with a 90 percent critic rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewing figures were not disclosed.

19 HOURS AGO