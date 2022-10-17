ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

worcester.edu

Carlos Odria nominated for BMA Latin Artist of the Year

Celebrated guitarist and Worcester State University Assistant Professor Carlos Odria is a nominee for this year’s Boston Music Awards Latin Artist of the Year. This marks the third nomination for Odria by the awards that showcase exceptional musical talent in Massachusetts. Public votes make up 50 percent of the...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jurassic World experience roars into Boston

If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Queer Latinx artist sheds light on colonialism, immigration, and xenophobia using the human body

The smell of white sage and the sound of jingling keys filled the Media Art Gallery on Avery Street on Oct. 14 as a Mexico-City-born artist displayed a new performance piece. “Go Back to Where You Came From!” is a performance-lecture piece by Emilio Rojas that investigates the history of colonialism and border trauma while highlighting xenophobia, queerness, and the contamination of interpersonal spaces.
WCVB

Rock stars: Stone art comes to life in New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheY-V Art Museum in Acton is a sculpture park, gallery and performance space located on an old quarry. There is a new sculpture trail in the woods. Dan Snow has worked with dry stone for more than 50 years. His creations range from practical to pure poetry.
ACTON, MA
worcester.edu

New Donor Impact Statement highlights lifetime connections

The University’s new Donor Impact Statement shares stories of friendship, mentorship and innovation from longtime donors, faculty, alumni and friends. The publication, produced annually by University Advancement to highlight the previous fiscal year of philanthropy, can now be read online. “Worcester State is a uniquely special place,” Vice President...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
worcester.edu

Eighth annual Fresh Check Day comes to Worcester State

Worcester State University will host its eighth annual Fresh Check Day on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Established by the Jordan Porco Foundation, the event held on campuses across the country uses peer-to-peer messaging to raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health for college students and help students increase coping skills.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Liam Neeson spotted filming for new action movie in Boston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Liam Neeson was spotted by fans in Allston. Neeson is working on a new film called “Thug,” about an aging gangster. He was stopping by a local business, and fans who met him said he was friendly. “It was kind of exciting to...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
ATTLEBORO, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers

WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Familia, three other WPD officers, state trooper to be recognized with international award

WORCESTER - Police officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, three Worcester police officers and a Massachusetts state trooper will be honored with an international award for their June 2021 rescue efforts. The Carnegie Medal is given four times a year to people who perform acts of heroism in civilian life in the United States and Canada. It is administered by a 21-member commission in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  ...
WORCESTER, MA

