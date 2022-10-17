ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

westkentuckystar.com

Munal's Donuts new ownership has deep donut-making history

The long-standing history between two well-known Paducah donut shops is coming full circle. Munal's Donuts, located at 1703 Bridge Street in Paducah, is now owned by Chris and Beth Bomar. Beth is the granddaughter of Howard (Red) Clark who once worked at Munal's 70 years ago before going on to open Red's Donut Shop.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah-area fall festivities

Your favorite cozy sweater is hanging in your closet, leaves are crunching beneath your feet, and bright pumpkins decorate porches. Fall is finally here, and with it, numerous festivities are planned in our area. Check back here for updates on what's going on this fall season. If we missed something, you can send us an email at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
FOX 2

Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
PERRYVILLE, MO
okawvilletimes.com

Nashville Grad Named to University of Illinois Homecoming Court

A few weeks ago, University of Illinois senior Alex Johannes received a phone call that will forever be a highlight of her tenure at the university. Johannes was named to a highly coveted spot on the Homecoming Court at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Homecoming Court is comprised...
NASHVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. reopened after multiple brush fires

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Portions of State Highway 148 were closed Thursday because of multiple brush fires. According to an emergency alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the fires were on Highway 148 south of Yellowbanks Road in Franklin County into Williamson County. Crews on scene say...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Cape Girardeau. Mark your calendars for November 15-16 at the Show Me Center. The shows start at 6 p.m. each day. According to a release from VStar Entertainment Group, the Broadway-style performances include...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

City of Cape receives funding for infrastructure project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks and neighborhoods that will also provide a way for pedestrians across Kingshighway. The new sidewalks will go from Arena Park, down Cape Rock Drive to Perryville Road. Many people have yards in the path of the project.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

$3.4 million released for Cairo Port development

$3.4 million released for Cairo Port development
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Deadly fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A deadly fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal. According to the Marion Fire Department, they were dispatched to the 4400 block of Meadowland for a structure fire with possible entrapment on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:14 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they say...
MARION, IL
mymoinfo.com

Christine Naeger – Funeral Mass 10/20/22 At 10 A.M.

Christine Naeger of Perryville died Friday at the age of 75. A funeral mass will be held Thursday morning at 10 at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer. Burial will be at Christ the Savior Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Christine Naeger is Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 and...
PERRYVILLE, MO
cilfm.com

One person has died following a fire in Marion

One person has died following a fire in Marion. On October 18th a little after 5pm, Marion firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Meadowland Parkway. Crews learned there was someone inside when they arrived, and entered the building for an immediate search. Due to the heavy fire and smoke they were unable to get to the victim.
MARION, IL
kzimksim.com

Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks

A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe

JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL

