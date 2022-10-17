Read full article on original website
Munal's Donuts new ownership has deep donut-making history
The long-standing history between two well-known Paducah donut shops is coming full circle. Munal's Donuts, located at 1703 Bridge Street in Paducah, is now owned by Chris and Beth Bomar. Beth is the granddaughter of Howard (Red) Clark who once worked at Munal's 70 years ago before going on to open Red's Donut Shop.
Southern Illinois Now files to become independent organization and create economic devlelopment hub
(KFVS) - Southern Illinois Now (SI Now) is taking steps to become a standalone not-for-profit corporation with a mission to develop economic opportunities. According to a statement from SI Now, the focus will be on the current businesses, potential new business and regional workforce in southern Illinois’ 17 southern counties.
Paducah-area fall festivities
Your favorite cozy sweater is hanging in your closet, leaves are crunching beneath your feet, and bright pumpkins decorate porches. Fall is finally here, and with it, numerous festivities are planned in our area. Check back here for updates on what's going on this fall season. If we missed something, you can send us an email at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
Yes, You Can Walk to Missouri’s Tower Rock in the Mississippi Now
When I first saw this, I had to make sure it wasn't April 1 thinking someone was pranking us. But, it's true. You really can walk out to Missouri's Tower Rock in the middle of the Mississippi River right now. I first saw this shared by the Riverfront Times. Normally,...
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
Motel turned apartment complex bug infestation, plumbing and electrical issues may force residents to leave
PADUCAH — A motel turned apartment complex is the focus as Paducah police and the fire department uncovered a bug infestation, plumbing and electrical issues. Now, families are hanging by a thread. They've been told to move out by 10 a.m. Thursday morning and some have no place to go.
Nashville Grad Named to University of Illinois Homecoming Court
A few weeks ago, University of Illinois senior Alex Johannes received a phone call that will forever be a highlight of her tenure at the university. Johannes was named to a highly coveted spot on the Homecoming Court at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Homecoming Court is comprised...
What to do if you find a suspicious item along low Heartland rivers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the ongoing drought across the Heartland, one area that has been affected are the rivers. The low water levels are attracting people to come explore the coasts of the rivers where they may stumble on some suspicious items. One person found a gun along...
Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. reopened after multiple brush fires
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Portions of State Highway 148 were closed Thursday because of multiple brush fires. According to an emergency alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the fires were on Highway 148 south of Yellowbanks Road in Franklin County into Williamson County. Crews on scene say...
Homeless organization looking for new changes in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless. Street Level is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park. “The city has no place else for them to go, we think there’s something...
City of Carbondale to hold public meeting on culvert replacement project, road closure
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will be holding a informational meeting on an upcoming culvert replacement project, which will require a road closure. The city plans to have a culvert on East College Street, over Piles Fort Creek, replaced sometime in late summer 2023. The street is...
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Cape Girardeau. Mark your calendars for November 15-16 at the Show Me Center. The shows start at 6 p.m. each day. According to a release from VStar Entertainment Group, the Broadway-style performances include...
Southern Illinois Healthcare dealing with long emergency room wait times
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases are down but the challenges created by the pandemic are having lingering effects on Heartland hospitals. Leaders at Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) said they have more than 150 job openings across the SIH system. That’s part of the reason emergency room wait times can...
City of Cape receives funding for infrastructure project
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks and neighborhoods that will also provide a way for pedestrians across Kingshighway. The new sidewalks will go from Arena Park, down Cape Rock Drive to Perryville Road. Many people have yards in the path of the project.
$3.4 million released for Cairo Port development
New era beings at CGI/Contour takes over in Paducah on December 6th. A New era begins at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as the first flight from Cape to Nashville, Tennessee takes to the skies. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks...
Deadly fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A deadly fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal. According to the Marion Fire Department, they were dispatched to the 4400 block of Meadowland for a structure fire with possible entrapment on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:14 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they say...
Christine Naeger – Funeral Mass 10/20/22 At 10 A.M.
Christine Naeger of Perryville died Friday at the age of 75. A funeral mass will be held Thursday morning at 10 at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer. Burial will be at Christ the Savior Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Christine Naeger is Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 and...
One person has died following a fire in Marion
One person has died following a fire in Marion. On October 18th a little after 5pm, Marion firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Meadowland Parkway. Crews learned there was someone inside when they arrived, and entered the building for an immediate search. Due to the heavy fire and smoke they were unable to get to the victim.
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
