Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny FogleNelson County News-Sentinel
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For InvestigationNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on SignsNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI will push Bardstown search into 5th day
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The renewed search in the Crystal Rogers investigation will go at least another day longer than expected. The FBI has been in Bardstown since Monday focused on a farm where the mother of five was last seen alive back in 2015. The farm has ties to...
WTVQ
FBI search at Bardstown farm will go into a 4th day
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The investigation continues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old, mother of 5, who was last seen at the Houck family farm in 2015. The farm belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers boyfriend at the time of her...
spectrumnews1.com
Timeline: The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers
BARDSTOWN,Ky — It’s been 2,664 days since Crystal Rogers was reported missing. More than seven years later the case has not been closed. This week, the FBI honed in on a property south of Bardstown, a farm owned by the Houck family on Pascal Ballard Lane. Brooks Hauck,...
Coroner: Remains of 4-year-old Kentucky girl found wrapped in plastic inside suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The remains of a 4-year-old Kentucky girl found by authorities in February were found wrapped in plastic inside a green suitcase, according to the coroner’s office. WHAS-TV, reporting on the findings of the Bullitt County Coroner’s office through an open records request, said that Serenity...
FBI: Search on Houck family farm will continue for fourth day
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — On Wednesday, the latest search for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers went into its third day. The FBI said it plans to return again on Thursday. Earlier this week, the FBI returned to a farm in Bardstown owned by the mother of Rogers' former...
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers search Day 3: Crime scene experts call FBI setup 'intense'
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The FBI is back at a Bardstown farm on Wednesday for day three of a new search for clues in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Rogers disappeared in 2015. The farm where agents are searching is the last place she was seen alive. Hear from Rogers'...
wdrb.com
Report rules 4-year-old Serenity McKinney's death was a homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight months after the body of a 4-year-old was found in a wooded area near the Bullitt-Jefferson County line, a medical examiner's report details new information about her death. Serenity McKinney was reported missing in February 2022 after her maternal grandparents said they had not seen...
wdrb.com
Search for evidence on Bardstown farm in Crystal Rogers case could wrap up soon
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Day three of the search for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers continues in Bardstown. FBI agents said the search could wrap up Wednesday or Thursday. Agents began searching before sunrise Monday at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane that's owned by the Houck family....
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help to find a man who hasn't been heard from by family members since late September. According to a post on the LMPD Twitter page, family members have not seen or hear from 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie since he came to Louisville for Louder than Life on Sept. 24. Police have not said where Gillispie is from.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Pedestrian killed in downtown Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 11 p.m. they responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
WKYT 27
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
Ex-Louisville officers headed to prison for throwing drinks at random residents, cyberstalking
Curt Flynn and Bryan Wilson pelted random residents with drinks from their police cruiser dozens of times in 2018 and 2019.
wdrb.com
Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
Wave 3
LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two arrests were made and 18 illegally possessed guns were seized Thursday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Twitter page, the two arrests were made from a recent 2nd Division IMPACT investigation. The 18 guns were in the possession of a convicted felon. Meth...
'We believe in dignity in death': Proper burial ahead after ashes found in plastic bag in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ashes in a plastic bag. That's how someone's remains were recently given to the Indigent Burial Program at Catholic Charities of Louisville. It's a longtime program that gives Louisvillians a proper burial at Meadow View Cemetery, even if loved ones can't afford it. Former Deputy Coroner...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
fox56news.com
Friend of Lexington’s latest homicide victim concerned over his death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Days after a man was found dead in Lexington his friends are still trying to find out why someone would stab him to death. Robert “Bobbi” Wallace Jr., 53, was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. Which sets a record no one wanted to break.
Wave 3
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week. The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.
wdrb.com
FBI agents searching Bardstown farm where Crystal Rogers was last seen alive
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- FBI agents descended on a Bardstown farm Monday morning to search the site where Crystal Rogers was last seen alive before she disappeared seven years ago. Agents began searching before sunrise at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane. The farm is owned by the family of...
WLKY.com
Loved ones react to sentencing in deadly home invasion: ‘She got less time than he was alive’
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — At the first sentencing for one of five people involved in a home invasion in September that left her child's father dead, Mackenzie Wallace says she's not satisfied with the sentence. A judge sentenced Hannah Cushing to 20 years, of which 17 and half will...
