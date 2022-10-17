On digital for the first time, and available in a 10th anniversary DVD, classic LGBTQ+ holiday comedy Scrooge & Marley is now out via Dark Star Pictures. A joyful adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol, the yuletide treat stars David Pevsner, Tim Kazurinsky, Rusty Schwimmer, Bruce Vilanch, Megan Cavanagh, Ronnie Kroell and David Moretti. Recounted from a gay sensibility, this reimagining of the classic story delves into the background of Ben Scrooge, the rich skinflint who hates the holidays, distrusts love and makes life miserable for everyone in the gay community over which he presides from his base, a music cabaret named Screws. On Christmas Eve Scrooge (played by David Pevsner) is visited by the ghost of his late business partner, Jacob Marley (played by Tim Kazurinsky), who wants to free him from his same bitter fate that awaits in purgatory. Scrooge is next visited by three ghosts — past, present and future — who ultimately endeavor to lead Scrooge back to love.

