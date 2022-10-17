Read full article on original website
Related
Classic Film is Everyone’s Business, Say Key Players at Lumière’s Film Market
Both public action and private initiatives will ensure heritage film is preserved and distributed, said key players gathered for the 10th edition of the Classic Film Market in Lyon. The round table brought together Sophie Seydoux, president of the Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé; Olivier Snanoudj, senior VP cinema distribution at Warner Bros. France; the BFI’s Executive Director of Knowledge and Collections, Arike Oke; Elodie Drouard, film program advisor at France Télévisions, and the Cineteca di Bologna head, Gian Luca Farinelli. On film restoration funding, all agreed it cannot happen without public aid. “Public funding represents about 22% of our restoration costs. Economic profitability is impossible on restorations, we...
thehypemagazine.com
Snoop Dogg Launches Exclusive Limited-Edition Death Row Records Red Wine
Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg continues to take the wine industry by storm, this time launching a red blend under the legendary hip-hop music label, Death Row Records. Death Row Records Red Wine launches today on Snoop Dogg’s Birthday and is available for a limited time only at deathrowrecordswine.com, retailing for $24.99 for a 750ml bottle.
thehypemagazine.com
Top Artists to Pay Attention to in 2022
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, most rising artists did not get many opportunities over the past two years. They didn’t have the chance to tour the world, interact one-on-one with their fans, and win over crowds at festivals. The few who rose to fame during the pandemic were creative with how they released music and interacted with their audience. They also had the time to focus on their music and plan their next moves.
thehypemagazine.com
Kalan.FrFr Shares The Video For “Light Breeze”
Today, LA native and Roc Nation rapper Kalan.FrFr shares the visual to “Light Breeze” directed by BenMarc. The video depicts the perfect day on the West Coast – showing Palm trees from an aerial view, flexing in velour tracksuits, and driving luxury cars. The track gives off a vibe in a city where summertime never ends. Prior to this, Kalan previewed a live version of “Light Breeze” with an impressive UPROXX Sessions performance. This is the focus single from his 222 album which gained praise from Rap Radar, The Source, XXL, HotNewHipHop, and more, Kalan has stayed busy all summer having been named BET’s Amplified Artist of September, performing Made in America, and hosting his fourth annual TwoFr Day community giveback where he donated $20,000 to the Compton Unified School District.
3 influencers are posting photos and videos saying they were arrested for filming a video. Their followers are skeptical.
The sheriff's department for Dawsonville, the Georgia town where one influencer suggested he was arrested, had no record of any such arrest.
thehypemagazine.com
Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge reunite as NxWorries with new single “Where I Go” featuring H.E.R.
AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH STONES THROW MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTED BY ANDERSON .PAAK. “Where I Go” (featuring H.E.R.) Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge reunite as Nxworries to share a brand new single and .Paak-directed video in “Where I Go,” featuring a radiant vocal contribution from GRAMMY-award winning singer/songwriter H.E.R. The single marks the duo’s long-awaited return. The visual itself pays homage to the late ’90s and early 2000’s R&B videos that the duo grew up on.
36 Messy Movie Mistakes I Just Noticed, Even Though I've Seen These Films, Like, A Billion Times
I bet your boots you'll never watch The Shining (1980) the same way again.
thehypemagazine.com
Russian Pop Artist Ksenia Lifts Us Up With ‘Good News Only’
Russian artist gives us Ksenia just released her latest single, “Good News Only,” which is a positive and vibrant anthem. Ksenia creates a genuine song that is equally as uplifting and motivational as it is inspiring, with an upbeat tempo, dancefloor-ready music, and ideal club sing-along lyrics with production driven by Mario Marchetti.
thehypemagazine.com
Armani Caesar Releases New Album ‘The Liz 2’
“THE LIZ 2’ FEATURES APPEARANCES FROM WESTSIDE GUNN, BENNY THE BUTCHER, CONWAY THE MACHINE, STOVE GOD COOKS & KODAK BLACK. Before she even dropped her debut project, Griselda’s First Lady Armani Caesar received a “Best Rap Verse of 2020” nod from Complex for her contribution (“Lil Cease”) to Westside Gunn’s Flygod Is An Awesome God 2.
thehypemagazine.com
Live Session with Celebrated Journalist Touré
Live Session with best-selling author, writer, and podcaster, Touré (@toureshow) regarding his new show Masters of The Game on Byron Allen’s, theGrio. He is also well known for his work on “The Cycle” on MSNBC, “Hip Hop Shop” on Fuse, “The Black Carpet” on BET, “I’ll Try Anything Once” on Treasure HD, and “Spoke N Heard” on MTV, and as the FIRST Pop Culture correspondent on CNN. Touré is also a frequent contributor at The Daily Beast and serves on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominating Committee.
thehypemagazine.com
New Audible Original From Creators Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley Premieres
Wildly Funny and Brilliantly Performed, Kym is the Bold and Binge-able, Heartfelt Comedy We’ve All Been Waiting For. Created by Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley, Kym is a new scripted comedy audio series featuring an all-star cast including Sherri Shepherd, David A. Arnold, Jess Hilarious, Jenifer Lewis, Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo, and more, with original music composed by multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean.
thehypemagazine.com
Things Are Coming Together – GHIC Music
God’s House International Church, Bristol released this powerful song – “Things are coming together” last year. More than ever, the importance of this song cannot be overemphasized so we gladly present to you this song which has been of immense blessing to the body of Christ and the world at large. In 2019 she heard the words clearly “It’s coming together, bone by bone.” Pastor Osien Sibanda, senior Pastor of my church, God’s House International Centre (GHIC), had proclaimed. Following this, he (Instagram: @osiensibanda) asked the worship team of the church (GHIC Music), to go and write a song and those lyrics seemed to stay with me for a while.
thehypemagazine.com
The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation Soundtrack Brings Houston Legends Together For a Historic Street Anthem
8 Queens Film & Media Productions, 7 Kings Entertainment, & Wreckshop Records crafted The Great Collaboration soundtrack for the sequel film The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation. Their first single, “Gangsta,” will feature appearances from Propain, Slim Thug, OTB Fast Lane, and Boston George. This alliance has never been done before and is epic for the “South.”
thehypemagazine.com
Tim Kazurinsky On The Re-Release Of “Scrooge & Marley,” His Years On “Saturday Night Live,” Upcoming Projects & More
On digital for the first time, and available in a 10th anniversary DVD, classic LGBTQ+ holiday comedy Scrooge & Marley is now out via Dark Star Pictures. A joyful adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol, the yuletide treat stars David Pevsner, Tim Kazurinsky, Rusty Schwimmer, Bruce Vilanch, Megan Cavanagh, Ronnie Kroell and David Moretti. Recounted from a gay sensibility, this reimagining of the classic story delves into the background of Ben Scrooge, the rich skinflint who hates the holidays, distrusts love and makes life miserable for everyone in the gay community over which he presides from his base, a music cabaret named Screws. On Christmas Eve Scrooge (played by David Pevsner) is visited by the ghost of his late business partner, Jacob Marley (played by Tim Kazurinsky), who wants to free him from his same bitter fate that awaits in purgatory. Scrooge is next visited by three ghosts — past, present and future — who ultimately endeavor to lead Scrooge back to love.
Comments / 0