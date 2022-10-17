Read full article on original website
uabsports.com
UAB Picked as C-USA MBB Favorite, Jelly Walker Named Preseason Player of the Year
BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's basketball was announced as the preseason favorite in the Conference USA Men's Basketball Preseason Poll for the second consecutive season, the league announced on Thursday. The Blazers earned nine of 11 first-place votes among C-USA's coaches. Jordan Walker was selected as the C-USA Preseason Player...
UAB and WKU Face Off Friday Night on CBS Sports Network
BIRMINGHAM – In a heavyweight battle which will shape the Conference USA Championship race, the UAB football team travels to Bowling Green, Ky., for a Friday night contest at WKU. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Both teams enter the contest at 2-1 overall in...
Men’s Soccer Plays to a Scoreless Draw on the Road at Campbell
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Neither side was able to generate many chances as UAB men's soccer (3-7-3) played to a scorelesss draw with Campbell (8-3-4) in the Blazers' final non-conference match of the season. Lukas Betz started in goal for UAB, making four saves on the night to keep the Fighting Camels off the board.
