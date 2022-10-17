ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

uabsports.com

UAB and WKU Face Off Friday Night on CBS Sports Network

BIRMINGHAM – In a heavyweight battle which will shape the Conference USA Championship race, the UAB football team travels to Bowling Green, Ky., for a Friday night contest at WKU. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Both teams enter the contest at 2-1 overall in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Men’s Soccer Plays to a Scoreless Draw on the Road at Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Neither side was able to generate many chances as UAB men's soccer (3-7-3) played to a scorelesss draw with Campbell (8-3-4) in the Blazers' final non-conference match of the season. Lukas Betz started in goal for UAB, making four saves on the night to keep the Fighting Camels off the board.
BUIES CREEK, NC

