BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Neither side was able to generate many chances as UAB men's soccer (3-7-3) played to a scorelesss draw with Campbell (8-3-4) in the Blazers' final non-conference match of the season. Lukas Betz started in goal for UAB, making four saves on the night to keep the Fighting Camels off the board.

BUIES CREEK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO