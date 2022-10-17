Read full article on original website
Related
kbnd.com
Public Input Sought For COIC Survey
BEND, OR -- Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council is asking for feedback in a new regional survey. Through a partnership with the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, COIC wants input on local issues like the economy, houseless services, housing, transportation and childcare. The survey is available in Spanish and English until midnight on November 9.
kbnd.com
Great Oregon Shakeout Is Thursday
BEND, OR -- Central Oregonians are encouraged to prepare for “The Big One” by participating in Thursday's Great Oregon Shakeout. The annual event takes place nationwide on 10/20 at 10:20 a.m. local time. Althea Rizzo, with Oregon's Office of Emergency Management, says we should ask ourselves how we...
Comments / 0