Fort Myers, FL

Winning Mega Millions ticket for $502M jackpot sold in Florida, California

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A lucky lottery player in Florida won a share of a huge $502 million jackpot that was up for grabs during the Friday night Mega Millions jackpot drawing, officials said.One ticket sold in the Sunshine State and California matched all the winning numbers of 9, 22, 26, 41, 44, along with having the Mega Ball number of 19, according to a written statement on the Mega Millions website.According to a local report, the winning Florida ticket was sold in Fort Myers.The Mega Millions ticket that matched all of the winning jackpot numbers in California was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in San Jose, according to the California Lottery's website.The winning amount swelled to $502 million -- the eleventh largest jackpot in game history -- because of strong sales in the closing hours before the drawing. If the winners choose to take a lump sum cash payout, they will walk away with $252 million, according to the lottery statement.Officials said there were 1,054,198 winning tickets sold for the October 14 drawing, including the two jackpot-winning tickets.
