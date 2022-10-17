ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

98.1 KHAK

A Fancy New Steakhouse is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A brand new Cedar Rapids restaurant is now accepting reservations!. Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that a new eatery called Midtown Reserve is getting ready to open its doors in Cedar Rapids. The restaurant is located at 319 7th Street, which is the same building that another new restaurant, Tipsy Tomato, is set to open in.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]

There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

A Unique New Eatery Has Opened in Cedar Rapids

If you're craving some authentic gumbo, you won't have to travel far! According to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new eatery called Fat Pat’s Gumbo YaYa is now open at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids!. Fat Pat's Gumbo YaYa is owned and operated by...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Waterloo Restaurant Makes Plans To Downsize

A Waterloo restaurant is shaking things up a bit. Last week, the staff for a Waterloo eatery announced some big changes would be coming their way this month. On October 14th, the team behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Currently located at...
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids

These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
ANAMOSA, IA
iheart.com

Man Killed in Crash Near Atkins in Eastern Iowa

(Atkins, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday nights crash. Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, of Cedar Rapids was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
ATKINS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Accused Of Starting Fire That Killed 15 Animals

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Cedar Rapids man is in custody and accused of starting a house fire that killed 15 animals. Police say Jonathan Ramey set seven fires throughout the residence, removed two smoke alarms, and sent text messages to the homeowner about his intentions. Ramey was arrested on outstanding warrants for arson and animal cruelty. The incident remains under investigation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino

A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
BETTENDORF, IA
franchising.com

Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Reopens With Sleek New Look

The restaurant and bakery is ready to serve up fan-favorite homestyle cooking following a temporary closure and remodel. CORALVILLE, IA, October 17, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ - The Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is welcoming guests back with a fresh new look starting Monday, October 24, 2022. Following a temporary closure and remodel, the restaurant located at 819 1st Avenue in Coralville is reopening and ready to serve up Perkins fan favorite homestyle cooking.
CORALVILLE, IA
