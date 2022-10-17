Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
peakofohio.com
Area soccer teams open tournament play Tuesday
The Bellefontaine varsity girls lost to Graham 6-2 in the opening round of the Division II Sectional Tournament. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs were Joslyn Robinson and Ellie Mitchell. Ava Watson picked up an assist. For the Lady Falcons, Rosey Dunham led the offense with 5 goals. Lilly Blair added...
peakofohio.com
Larry E. Royer
Larry E. Royer, 63, of rural Belle Center, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born in Kenton, Ohio on December 18, 1958, the son of Eugene and Mariann (Wienken) Royer, who survive in Belle Center. He is also survived by...
peakofohio.com
Paul Matthew Thomas
Paul Matthew Thomas, 51, of Bellefontaine, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He was born in Bellefontaine on May 13, 1971, the son of Robert Easter and Nadine Marie (Conner) Thomas, who both survive. On December 23, 2016, he married Nicole “Niki” Sorreles, and she...
peakofohio.com
City of Bellefontaine releases 2022 leaf pickup schedule
The office of the Service-Safety Director, Wes Dodds, recently announced the leaf pickup schedule for Bellefontaine. Leaves need to be piled in the boulevard, or as close to the street as possible, but not in the street or on the sidewalk. You are asked to not park your vehicle in front of the piles, where the city’s leaf machine cannot get to them.
peakofohio.com
Benjamin Logan inducts 32 into National Honor Society
Benjamin Logan High School recently inducted 28 juniors, 2 seniors, and 2 honorary members into the National Honor Society during a ceremony held in the High School auditorium. Students are eligible for the National Honor Society with a minimum 3.50 GPA. Selection is based on the criteria of Scholarship, Leadership,...
peakofohio.com
Open Interviews In Bellefontaine
Looking for work? Kable Staffing does open interviews daily in Bellefontaine from 8am-4:30pm! Positions listed below. Currently looking to hire for background friendly, THC friendly, Full time, and Part time positions! Give us a call or stop in for more info!. Positions:. Rail Loaders, Shuttle Drivers, Quality Inspectors, Machine Operators,...
peakofohio.com
Crisis Prevention and Intervention training held at recent Board of DD meeting
The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) at their recent meeting held training on Crisis Prevention and Intervention (CPI) presented by RTC Program Manager, Christy McGill. CPI training provides the de-escalation techniques and behavior management strategies you need to create a culture of safety. It provides staff with the...
peakofohio.com
One dead, one injured after two-vehicle crash in Hardin County
An Ada woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Hardin County Wednesday afternoon just before 2 o’clock. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office reports Trylbia Prater, 94, of Ada, pulled out of a driveway and into the path of a vehicle operated by Jessia Minner, 22, of London, Ohio.
Comments / 0