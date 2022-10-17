The office of the Service-Safety Director, Wes Dodds, recently announced the leaf pickup schedule for Bellefontaine. Leaves need to be piled in the boulevard, or as close to the street as possible, but not in the street or on the sidewalk. You are asked to not park your vehicle in front of the piles, where the city’s leaf machine cannot get to them.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO