Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island Italian Heritage Festival returns Saturday

We caught up with Paul Ciamano, Festival Chairman, with the Italian Heritage Festival this week. He was enjoying a long drive. At least we assumed he was. “I’m driving to Morgantown, West Virginia to pick up 420 pepperoni rolls”. That’s dedication. Saturday, Paul and his team will host...
10th Annual Block Kids Building competition held at Hodge Elementary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local students putting their building skills to the test with Legos!. The 10th annual Block Kids Building competition was held at Hodge Elementary today in Savannah. It was all hosted by The National Association of Women in Construction’s Coastal Georgia. Fourth graders from Hodge Elementary...
Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum here in Savannah has officially reopened to the public. A few days a week, both locals and tourists can take a walk through history to see rare photos, and so much more. WTOC’s Ron Wallace got a look at...
Harrell: Sunset on the May River -- it's worth stopping by

Sunrises can be spectacular, erasing the darkness, the blast of color announcing a new day. But they come so early in the morning. Sunsets are more civilized, a time when we tend to congregate, socialize, sharing a farewell to a day too soon gone. It had been a long day,...
‘Kulture Keepers’ cookbook for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah State University professor wrote a cookbook that doubles as a history book because each recipe comes with a story about Chatham County’s Black Museums. WTOC was joined by the author of Kulture Keepers cookbook, Dr. Deborah Johnson-Simon and the Founder of the LB3...
Isle of Hope Art & Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is a chance for residents, local artists and musicians to get together in a creative space. The Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival is back featuring live music, artists, and food!. To give you all the details about the big event, festival Co-chairs,...
Blues, Brews, BBQ and Bourbon Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s nothing like good BBQ, a little music and a cold brew. You can enjoy that and more at this years Blues, Brews, BBQ, and Bourbon Festival, put on by The Coastal Conservation Association Georgia.
The Return of Wag-O-Ween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the return of Wag-O-Ween. Festivities are happening Saturday and Sunday. The fun starts at noon and goes until 5 between the Savannah River and the Stirland District. Proceeds from the event will go to support local animal rescues, along with community spay and neutering.
Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can get a taste of pretty much anything around the coastal empire and in today’s Eat it & Like It we want to fill you in on a couple events that you can enjoy southern favorites and experience cultural dishes. Telling us what’s happening...
Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New Realm shutters up Savannah location

I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced last week that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
Homemade Halloween treats

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is just around the corner and if you are looking to spice up your holiday treats this year, we’ve got just what you need. Dessert Stylist Ebony Clark and owner of E-Couture Dessert Styling joined WTOC on Morning Break to give you some ideas.
