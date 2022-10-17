Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBeaufort, SC
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
Related
eatitandlikeit.com
Hilton Head Island Italian Heritage Festival returns Saturday
We caught up with Paul Ciamano, Festival Chairman, with the Italian Heritage Festival this week. He was enjoying a long drive. At least we assumed he was. “I’m driving to Morgantown, West Virginia to pick up 420 pepperoni rolls”. That’s dedication. Saturday, Paul and his team will host...
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
wtoc.com
Installing an exhibit to SCAD’s Museum of Art
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Check out SCAD’S Museum of Art. The exhibitions on display are truly top notch. WTOC got a behind the scenes look at the work and planning that goes into adding an exhibit.
wtoc.com
10th Annual Block Kids Building competition held at Hodge Elementary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local students putting their building skills to the test with Legos!. The 10th annual Block Kids Building competition was held at Hodge Elementary today in Savannah. It was all hosted by The National Association of Women in Construction’s Coastal Georgia. Fourth graders from Hodge Elementary...
wtoc.com
Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum here in Savannah has officially reopened to the public. A few days a week, both locals and tourists can take a walk through history to see rare photos, and so much more. WTOC’s Ron Wallace got a look at...
wtoc.com
Inside look at Roxy Paine’s work at the SCAD Museum of Art
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The SCAD Museum of Art is truly expansive! We received an in-depth look the current featured exhibitions. We were able to share a special inside look at artist, Roxy Paine’s work.
Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House
Driving four miles down an oak-shaded road to the entrance of Montage Palmetto Bluff, the world feels as sweet and slow-moving as a Southern drawl. The post Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
blufftontoday.com
Harrell: Sunset on the May River -- it's worth stopping by
Sunrises can be spectacular, erasing the darkness, the blast of color announcing a new day. But they come so early in the morning. Sunsets are more civilized, a time when we tend to congregate, socialize, sharing a farewell to a day too soon gone. It had been a long day,...
wtoc.com
‘Kulture Keepers’ cookbook for kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah State University professor wrote a cookbook that doubles as a history book because each recipe comes with a story about Chatham County’s Black Museums. WTOC was joined by the author of Kulture Keepers cookbook, Dr. Deborah Johnson-Simon and the Founder of the LB3...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern holds annual Celebrate Together event on Armstrong campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a little chilly this morning but that didn’t stop the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus from holding their annual Celebrate Together event. The event was held as a way to bring students, faculty, staff, and alumni from all three campuses together. It included free...
wtoc.com
Isle of Hope Art & Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is a chance for residents, local artists and musicians to get together in a creative space. The Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival is back featuring live music, artists, and food!. To give you all the details about the big event, festival Co-chairs,...
wtoc.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ and Bourbon Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s nothing like good BBQ, a little music and a cold brew. You can enjoy that and more at this years Blues, Brews, BBQ, and Bourbon Festival, put on by The Coastal Conservation Association Georgia.
wtoc.com
The Return of Wag-O-Ween
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the return of Wag-O-Ween. Festivities are happening Saturday and Sunday. The fun starts at noon and goes until 5 between the Savannah River and the Stirland District. Proceeds from the event will go to support local animal rescues, along with community spay and neutering.
wtoc.com
United Way of the Coastal Empire honoring past campaign chairs with photo wall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is honoring its former fundraising campaign chairs in a special way. A photo wall was created showing the past campaign chairs dating all the way back to 1938. The United Way helps those in need in five Coastal Empire...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Commission approves funds to stabilize dock on Hutchinson Island
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is shelling out half a million dollars to stabilize a dock on Hutchinson Island. The Chatham County Board of Commissioners approved the funds today. Back in June, part of the deck collapsed at the Trade Center Landing between the Westin and Savannah Convention...
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can get a taste of pretty much anything around the coastal empire and in today’s Eat it & Like It we want to fill you in on a couple events that you can enjoy southern favorites and experience cultural dishes. Telling us what’s happening...
wtoc.com
Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New Realm shutters up Savannah location
I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced last week that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
wtoc.com
Homemade Halloween treats
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is just around the corner and if you are looking to spice up your holiday treats this year, we’ve got just what you need. Dessert Stylist Ebony Clark and owner of E-Couture Dessert Styling joined WTOC on Morning Break to give you some ideas.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Comments / 0