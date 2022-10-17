Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Investment in State's Two Largest Hunger Relief Organizations
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture announced an additional $10 million investment in the state's two largest hunger relief organizations. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, this brings the total investment in food security to $65 million since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early...
cwbradio.com
Public School Enrollment in Wisconsin Continues to Drop
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Public school enrollment numbers continue to drop in Wisconsin, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Public Instruction. According to Evan Casey of Wisconsin Public Radio, meanwhile, enrollment in independent charter schools and the state’s four private school parental choice programs...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Tax Burden Lowest Level in Two Decades
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Wisconsin's tax burden hit its lowest level in two decades in 2020, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. According to Gaby Vinick of Wisconsin Public Radio, the report looked at new federal data, showing Wisconsin's state and local...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's September Milk Production
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin's total milk production was up in September compared to the same period a year earlier. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the USDA's latest milk production report, which stated, Wisconsin farmers produced 2.61 billion pounds during the month, which was 0.9 percent higher than last September, but less than the 2.69 billion made in August 2022, which had more days on the calendar.
cwbradio.com
Paying Attention to Kids Mental Health Needs
(Bob Hague, WRN) -Wisconsin’s kids need some extra attention following the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic. Linda Hall is Director of the state Office of Children’s Mental Health. She spoke with WisconsinEye. “The conditions that kids have been experiencing, increasing levels of anxiety and depression, were on the...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Pubic Service and WE Energies Warn Residents of Utility Scammers
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Wisconsin Public Service and WE Energies are working with law enforcement throughout the state to remind customers to keep their guard up against scammers who may demand payment while threatening to turn off your service immediately. "Demanding immediate payment using prepaid cards or third party apps, like...
cwbradio.com
Mourning Families Dealing With Scammers
(AP) Three families dealing with the heartbreaking losses of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, the small community of Rice Lake is mourning the...
cwbradio.com
Arizona Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Central Wisconsin
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) An Arizona man has been sentenced for his role in distributing a large amount of meth in Central Wisconsin. Levi Bagne mailed more than 20 pounds of the drug through the US Postal Service from his home near Phoenix to co-conspirators in the Wausau and Oshkosh area, who then distributed it. Investigators call him the "undisputed leader" of the drug ring, and for that he'll serve 16 years in a federal prison.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission Mails Postcards to More than 12,000 Voters Who Requested Absentee Ballots
(Bob Hague, WRN) Following an alleged attempt to falsely obtain absentee ballots, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing postcards to some voters who requested them. The Commission will continue a postcard initiative as an additional step to ensure absentee voting remains secure and reliable. On Monday, the WEC mailed more than 12,000 postcards to affirm that those voters who requested to have their absentee ballot sent to an address other than their voter registration address did so themselves.
cwbradio.com
WFCA 2022 Academic All-State Awards
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has announced its 2022 Team and Individual Academic All-State Awards. Only senior athletes are eligible for Academic All-State recognition. Besides being a senior, Individual Academic All-State Qualifications include:. 3.75 (cumulative) GPA or higher and a Varsity Letterwinner. Team Academic All-State Qualifications include:. A minimum of...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Election Commission Holds Final Clerks Meeting Ahead of Election
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The Wisconsin Elections Commission held a briefing for local elections clerks on Monday. The commission's meeting was to ensure that everyone was on board with how this year's mid-term elections will be run. The election cycle has been highly politicized again this year, with multiple lawsuits in the courts over how absentee ballots are to be handled.
