College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
North DeSoto freshman leads team to first 8-0 start in school history
STONEWALL – North DeSoto football coach Dennis Dunn has coached some of the best quarterbacks in North Louisiana’s modern history – Evangel’s Josh Booty, Phillip Deas, Brock Berlin, Brent Rawls, John David Booty and Denny Rodney Duron. But of that group, Josh Booty was the only...
Roundup of Week 8 games for South Jersey high school football
Julian Turney carried 20 times for a game-high 105 yards and a touchdown as the St. Augustine Prep football team topped Lenape, 17-10, in a West Jersey Football League American Division contest Friday night. St. Augustine's Tristan McLeer added 91 yards on the ground and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard...
