Savannah, GA

‘Kulture Keepers’ cookbook for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah State University professor wrote a cookbook that doubles as a history book because each recipe comes with a story about Chatham County’s Black Museums. WTOC was joined by the author of Kulture Keepers cookbook, Dr. Deborah Johnson-Simon and the Founder of the LB3...
SAVANNAH, GA
Homemade Halloween treats

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is just around the corner and if you are looking to spice up your holiday treats this year, we’ve got just what you need. Dessert Stylist Ebony Clark and owner of E-Couture Dessert Styling joined WTOC on Morning Break to give you some ideas.
SAVANNAH, GA
Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum here in Savannah has officially reopened to the public. A few days a week, both locals and tourists can take a walk through history to see rare photos, and so much more. WTOC’s Ron Wallace got a look at...
SAVANNAH, GA
Isle of Hope Art & Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is a chance for residents, local artists and musicians to get together in a creative space. The Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival is back featuring live music, artists, and food!. To give you all the details about the big event, festival Co-chairs,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can get a taste of pretty much anything around the coastal empire and in today’s Eat it & Like It we want to fill you in on a couple events that you can enjoy southern favorites and experience cultural dishes. Telling us what’s happening...
SAVANNAH, GA
The buzz around mead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It could be the oldest drink to contain alcohol, and it’s quickly becoming the next “big thing.”. Most of the meads on the market are all-natural and made using honey. WTOC wanted to learn more about it, so we contacted the Savannah Bee Company...
SAVANNAH, GA
Rescue Me Friday: Izzy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It would be great to get all of the dogs at the Humane Society into forever homes quickly. And some pets are ready to stick by your side and cling to you. We have one with us on this Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
SAVANNAH, GA
Munchies by Mojo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of showing you how to cook something for your family, we decided to highlight a local company making food for dogs. Dawn Kirchinger is the chief baking officer for a dog treat company called “Munchies for Mojo.” She promises her dog treats are top notch.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
10th Annual Block Kids Building competition held at Hodge Elementary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local students putting their building skills to the test with Legos!. The 10th annual Block Kids Building competition was held at Hodge Elementary today in Savannah. It was all hosted by The National Association of Women in Construction’s Coastal Georgia. Fourth graders from Hodge Elementary...
SAVANNAH, GA
Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
HINESVILLE, GA
Ghost Pirates to operate public skating, youth hockey at Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates organization will operate the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena in the Savannah Civic Center the entire 2022-23 season. The team will sometimes practice at the facility, but will also host public skating sessions, youth and adult hockey, and learn-to-skate classes. The Ghost Pirates will also introduce a learn-to-skate program aimed at inner-city children in conjunction with various nonprofit organizations.
SAVANNAH, GA
Chatham Co. residents attend meeting to discuss TSPLOST

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As record numbers of Georgians head to the polls, Chatham County residents will be asked a question about a sales tax that would fund transportation in the county. TSPLOST is a penny sales tax that would go toward transportation projects in the county. Since this...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

