wtoc.com
‘Kulture Keepers’ cookbook for kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah State University professor wrote a cookbook that doubles as a history book because each recipe comes with a story about Chatham County’s Black Museums. WTOC was joined by the author of Kulture Keepers cookbook, Dr. Deborah Johnson-Simon and the Founder of the LB3...
wtoc.com
Installing an exhibit to SCAD’s Museum of Art
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Check out SCAD’S Museum of Art. The exhibitions on display are truly top notch. WTOC got a behind the scenes look at the work and planning that goes into adding an exhibit.
wtoc.com
Homemade Halloween treats
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is just around the corner and if you are looking to spice up your holiday treats this year, we’ve got just what you need. Dessert Stylist Ebony Clark and owner of E-Couture Dessert Styling joined WTOC on Morning Break to give you some ideas.
wtoc.com
Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum here in Savannah has officially reopened to the public. A few days a week, both locals and tourists can take a walk through history to see rare photos, and so much more. WTOC’s Ron Wallace got a look at...
wtoc.com
Isle of Hope Art & Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is a chance for residents, local artists and musicians to get together in a creative space. The Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival is back featuring live music, artists, and food!. To give you all the details about the big event, festival Co-chairs,...
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can get a taste of pretty much anything around the coastal empire and in today’s Eat it & Like It we want to fill you in on a couple events that you can enjoy southern favorites and experience cultural dishes. Telling us what’s happening...
wtoc.com
The buzz around mead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It could be the oldest drink to contain alcohol, and it’s quickly becoming the next “big thing.”. Most of the meads on the market are all-natural and made using honey. WTOC wanted to learn more about it, so we contacted the Savannah Bee Company...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Izzy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It would be great to get all of the dogs at the Humane Society into forever homes quickly. And some pets are ready to stick by your side and cling to you. We have one with us on this Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the...
wtoc.com
Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
wtoc.com
Making drinks at the Electric Moon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - How to make Paint the town pink and Peach tea.
wtoc.com
Munchies by Mojo
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of showing you how to cook something for your family, we decided to highlight a local company making food for dogs. Dawn Kirchinger is the chief baking officer for a dog treat company called “Munchies for Mojo.” She promises her dog treats are top notch.
wtoc.com
10th Annual Block Kids Building competition held at Hodge Elementary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local students putting their building skills to the test with Legos!. The 10th annual Block Kids Building competition was held at Hodge Elementary today in Savannah. It was all hosted by The National Association of Women in Construction’s Coastal Georgia. Fourth graders from Hodge Elementary...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern holds annual Celebrate Together event on Armstrong campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a little chilly this morning but that didn’t stop the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus from holding their annual Celebrate Together event. The event was held as a way to bring students, faculty, staff, and alumni from all three campuses together. It included free...
wtoc.com
Final few days for this year’s Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people will be heading out to the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro as it wraps up this weekend. But it’s not just the midway that comes to town once a year. It’s also the local elements that are a part of the community’s past or present.
wtoc.com
Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Commission approves funds to stabilize dock on Hutchinson Island
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is shelling out half a million dollars to stabilize a dock on Hutchinson Island. The Chatham County Board of Commissioners approved the funds today. Back in June, part of the deck collapsed at the Trade Center Landing between the Westin and Savannah Convention...
wtoc.com
Ghost Pirates to operate public skating, youth hockey at Savannah Civic Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates organization will operate the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena in the Savannah Civic Center the entire 2022-23 season. The team will sometimes practice at the facility, but will also host public skating sessions, youth and adult hockey, and learn-to-skate classes. The Ghost Pirates will also introduce a learn-to-skate program aimed at inner-city children in conjunction with various nonprofit organizations.
wtoc.com
WATCH: WTOC presents a Ghost Pirates Special ahead of the team’s first ever game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC presents a Ghost Pirates Special, to get you ready for the team’s first ever season. The team’s first ever game is Saturday, Oct. 22. Savannah is on the road for a stretch of games before the home opener on Saturday, Nov. 5.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. residents attend meeting to discuss TSPLOST
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As record numbers of Georgians head to the polls, Chatham County residents will be asked a question about a sales tax that would fund transportation in the county. TSPLOST is a penny sales tax that would go toward transportation projects in the county. Since this...
wtoc.com
United Way of the Coastal Empire honoring past campaign chairs with photo wall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is honoring its former fundraising campaign chairs in a special way. A photo wall was created showing the past campaign chairs dating all the way back to 1938. The United Way helps those in need in five Coastal Empire...
